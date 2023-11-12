They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 52-17 win over Ole Miss in Athens:
Carson Beck
On when he knew the offense could move the ball at will...
"I mean, when we went down there that first drive, you know and had success, it's always good to come out to a hot start, obviously. And then the second drive and then the third drive and then it just kept going and going and obviously you start steamrolling. And then the defense gets some stops, just all builds that momentum."
On what it meant to play on senior night in front of such a great home crowd...
"Yeah, I mean, obviously it's huge. For me, all the seniors, really everybody on the team, to be able to have a top-10 matchup night game. It's not something that happens every year, so to be able to play in that type of environment and have the success that we had and execute at the level that we did was awesome."
On the resiliency of the offense...
"I think we did such a good job. And that was really our key I guess for the enLre week was just win the now, just win each and every moment that presents itself. And I know it's so cliche to say just go play to play to play, and I say it every single week, but in all like realness I think we really showed that today. Even when we were setback, we came back and we fought and we had full confidence in that."
Zion Logue
On adjustments made across the defense in the second half...
"Really just like every team, they always give us their first best nine to twelve plays, and we know they're a good team. We knew that coming into the game. We knew we had to neutralize the speed of the fast ball, and I feel like we did that very well today. Aber those first 14 [points], it kind of slowed down for us."
On how the defense was able to improve as the game progressed...
"I think it's just that we're in the tenth game of the season now, and you sLll say buVerflies. But every game is kind of different. We anticipate the fast ball so much this week, and I think we were just overcompensating for things. We just had to settle down and play football."
On his career at Georgia...
"I was talking with my D-line coach, Coach Tray ScoV, earlier. It feels like just the other day that I was playing Arkansas State in my freshman year. Time waits for no man, and you have to grow up very fast here. This place has taught me everything that I know, and I'll forever be grateful for Athens, Georgia
Kendall Milton
How was this game compared to some of the others you've played this season?
"To be honest, this was real Georgia football to me. This is the Georgia I grew up watching. This is the Georgia that I came in as a freshman, sophomore, junior year... This is the standard of Georgia football. So, I feel like we got our foot in the door and we're on to the right track right now."
Ladd McConkey
On the offense vs. Ole Miss...
""We played really good complimentary football. We were able to throw the ball. We were able to run the ball. The big boys protected, and it all starts with them."
Javon Bullard
On the Georgia defense allowing touchdowns on opening drives...
"We are one of the best teams in the country on sideline adjustments. We focus on the present, the right now. We can't focus on the first drive or the next drive."
Kamari Lassiter
On the conversations after the first couple of drives...
"The sidelines is always very composed. We are just trying to figure out what is going on and how we can fix it."