Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 52-17 win over Ole Miss in Athens:

On when he knew the offense could move the ball at will...

"I mean, when we went down there that first drive, you know and had success, it's always good to come out to a hot start, obviously. And then the second drive and then the third drive and then it just kept going and going and obviously you start steamrolling. And then the defense gets some stops, just all builds that momentum."

On what it meant to play on senior night in front of such a great home crowd...

"Yeah, I mean, obviously it's huge. For me, all the seniors, really everybody on the team, to be able to have a top-10 matchup night game. It's not something that happens every year, so to be able to play in that type of environment and have the success that we had and execute at the level that we did was awesome."

On the resiliency of the offense...

"I think we did such a good job. And that was really our key I guess for the enLre week was just win the now, just win each and every moment that presents itself. And I know it's so cliche to say just go play to play to play, and I say it every single week, but in all like realness I think we really showed that today. Even when we were setback, we came back and we fought and we had full confidence in that."