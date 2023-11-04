Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 30-21 win over Missouri in Athens:

Carson Beck

On how important the ‘next play mentality' was in the second half... "I mean, it's a next play mentality always, next drive mentality, however you want to put it. When we went into halftime, we knew that we were going to be good when we came out and we ended up executing." On the ability for this team to play from behind and win... "We are a very composed team, and we are resilient. And I think we've shown that at this point in the season. We stand on that. Those are some of our four pillars, and we have resiliency, toughness, connection; you've heard them all. But those are the things we stand on. When you practice those types of things, they ended up showing up in games."

Nazir Stackhouse

On getting the interception… “All I could think about was trying to get to the endzone, it’s so unreal right now and hard to explain with words, but this is so exciting. Throughout my whole career, ever playing football, and playing football since I was six years old, I’ve never had an interception."

Ladd McConkey

On tying the school record for wins at home... "I was sitting there before the game, and after the game just thinking about how special it is. I mean, we have one more home game for the rest of the year, so we're just trying to cherish it." On taking the lead again in the third quarter... "That was huge. I think the defense came out and kicked a field goal. It's bend don't break. I feel like that's their motto. Then we came out and got the points, and that was huge trying to bend that middle eight."

Javon Bullard

On moving Kamari Lassiter to nickel to match Luther Burden: "We like to mix it up and not give the defense a chance to see what we are doing. The coaches did a tremendous job with that."

Oscar Delp