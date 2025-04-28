Bulldogs get fourth basketball transfer

Georgia added another piece to its backcourt puzzle, signing former Saint Mary’s point guard Jordan Ross.

He’s the fourth addition for Mike White’s Bulldogs, joining former Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, Wofford guard Justin Bailey, and BYU forward Kanon Catchings.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore started all 35 games for the Gaels, averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

He scored 15 points against Vanderbilt in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ross is a native of Pleasantville, Tennessee.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.