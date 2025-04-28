Bulldogs strengthen roster with Marcus 'Smurf' Millender

Georgia added a key piece to its puzzle, signing former UT-San Antonio point guard Marcus “Smurf” Millender.

Millender becomes the fifth transfer for Bulldog head coach Mike White, joining former Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, Wofford guard Justin Bailey, BYU forward Kanon Catchings, and Saint Mary’s point guard Jordan Ross.

A two-year starter for the Roadrunners, Millender averaged 14.9 points last season as a sophomore for UTSA, after scoring 9.7 points per game.

The 5-foot-11 point guard shot over 43 percent from three-point range both years.

But he can do a lot more than that.

Millender averaged 1.7 steals per game and dished out three assists, while only turning the ball over 1.6 times per contest. He also shot nearly 88 percent from the free throw line.

He gives the Bulldogs 11 players currently on scholarship.

Along with Georgia’s four other transfers, the Bulldogs also return Blue Cain, Dylan James, and Somto Cyril.

Georgia also brings in three freshmen – center Jackson McVey, forward Kareem Stagg, and forward Jacob Wilkins.