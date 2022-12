Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game:

Brock Bowers

“We have a bunch of playmakers, so why not get them all the ball. It’s awesome to see everyone get involved and touch the ball.” “We played good in the moment but there is definitely some stuff we left out there. Just always stuff to improve upon in the next 30 days.”

Darnell Washington

“I felt like we played for the older guys. The seniors who had been here and never won it. So I felt like that was our standard and kind of what we harped on.”

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

“It feels amazing. Playing for your brother, seeing a smile on their face. I’ve been here two years, they (the seniors) have been here five. Just seeing them go out strong.” On if Georgia is getting better every week: “Yes sir. That’s the point of practice every week, just to get better. Not to stay the same. Of course, we are getting better.”

Smael Mondon

“(The win) was for the seniors. A big group of seniors that had been here a lot and the game didn’t go like they wanted.” “Overall as a team we still have things we can work on and improve on.”

Sedrick Van Pran