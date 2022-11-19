Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their closer-than-expected 16-6 win at Kentucky:

Stetson Bennett

“I don’t think we pressed. Each and every time we got the ball in the first half we went right down the field. 3 drives just stalled out and got 3 field goals. And I don’t think we stalled out the last one. It was right before the half. The two-minute drive, trying to be smart. Got the points. I don’t think we pressed.”

Kelee Ringo

“It was a great feeling honestly. We were in 2-Man. Just being able to stay with my receiver and just locate the ball and turn around and catch the ball. (It means a lot) Yes, most definitely. Mad respect to Will Levis. I’ve seen plenty of his tape. He’s a great quarterback and an NFL-caliber quarterback as well.” - Ringo on his interception of Levis



Kenny McIntosh

"It was really big. We'd been driving the field and we knew we had to score that drive - and get the ball rolling again on the ground. [The coaches] were preaching the whole halftime that we needed to go out there and start strong, and be physical coming out." - McIntosh on the importance of Georgia scoring on its first possession of the second half

Warren McClendon