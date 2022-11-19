Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their closer-than-expected 16-6 win at Kentucky:
Stetson Bennett
“I don’t think we pressed. Each and every time we got the ball in the first half we went right down the field. 3 drives just stalled out and got 3 field goals. And I don’t think we stalled out the last one. It was right before the half. The two-minute drive, trying to be smart. Got the points. I don’t think we pressed.”
Kelee Ringo
“It was a great feeling honestly. We were in 2-Man. Just being able to stay with my receiver and just locate the ball and turn around and catch the ball. (It means a lot) Yes, most definitely. Mad respect to Will Levis. I’ve seen plenty of his tape. He’s a great quarterback and an NFL-caliber quarterback as well.” - Ringo on his interception of Levis
Kenny McIntosh
"It was really big. We'd been driving the field and we knew we had to score that drive - and get the ball rolling again on the ground. [The coaches] were preaching the whole halftime that we needed to go out there and start strong, and be physical coming out." - McIntosh on the importance of Georgia scoring on its first possession of the second half
Warren McClendon
"I really don't know what happened. We got to get back and take a look at the film to see what happened. Of course, we want that one back, the third and one and then the fourth and one. We were lucky to come out with the win today." - McClendon on Georgia being stopped on the goal line with a 16-0 lead