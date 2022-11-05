Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 27-13 win over top-ranked Tennessee:

STETSON BENNETT

On the offensive time of possession… “We know whenever their offense gets going it’s hard to stop; they’re a really good football team, a really good football team. So, we wanted to play complimentary football, and when the rain started we said, ‘Alright, we’ll slow it down a little bit. Give our defense time to rest. Chew up some clock.’ … I think it was the first drive of the second half I think was probably my favorite drive of the year. Even though it ended up in a field goal, we marched for – I don’t know how long – it was like 14 plays; I thought it was awesome.” On the longer shots downfield… “I think Monk [Todd Monken] called an amazing game. I think when we needed to slow it down we did and when we needed to take shots we did. And then, the guys outside made plays. I wanted to hit that last one to Arian, and he did too, but I think everything else we did pretty well.”

JAVON BULLARD

"Not taking anything from last year’s defense. They were a great defense. Probably one of the best in history, but this is the Georgia 2022 defense. We feel like we are a pretty good defense too." On the crowd: “It’s crazy man. I’ve never felt anything like that a day in my life.”

MARCUS ROSEMY-JACKSAINT

On the UGA defense: “I could see in their faces that they were definitely determined to take that challenge head on. There has been a lot of talk throughout the whole week about their (Tennessee’s) offense and how our defense wouldn’t hold up to their offense. So I felt like they took a little bit of pride to that. They came out and played as a team, as a unit and the end result showed up.” “It was just another game for us. We came out to play tough, physical football.”

LADD McCONKEY

“I felt like we were due some.” - McConkey talking on big plays downfield “My teammates have done just such an awesome job of lifting me up and being there for me. I feel like that’s why we are such a good team. We’re so connected. I mean literally each one of us love one another. It goes both ways they know I’ve got their back and I’ll be there for them.” - McConkey on his teammates supporting him in his struggles

KELEE RINGO

On what Nolan Smith said to the team before the game… “We have a few guys dinged up. Unfortunately, as you guys have heard, Nolan is unable 1 to play for the rest of the season. We dedicated that game to him, and also William Poole and Dan Jackson. We love all of our brothers, whether they’re with us or they’re not.” On what the team’s performance meant to them… “It’s huge. I would say that it goes back to our training. Every single day throughout the week, we executed, we focused on the things we could do to be explosive, we watch tons of tape, so many walkthroughs, stuff like that. I feel like we were really prepared for today and I felt like that showed.”

