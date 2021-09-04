They Said It: Georgia players after win over Clemson

"We had been working that play all week trying to perfect our disguise on the play. We had gotten a great look. We got a good route concept. I showed it outside and I broke inside. He threw it right to me, and the rest is history." - Defensive back Chris Smith on his pick-6

"That was the whole point of the play. We ran that play a thousand times during the fall, spring, and summer. We’ve been working on our disguise. Brini did a great job of holding it, showing blitz. I showed outside and then jumped inside. It was a perfect route combination. He threw it right to me." - Smith on if he was baiting DJ Uiagalelei into throwing the pass to him on the pick-6.

"Not one bit. We just beat Clemson. Our d-line played amazing, our whole defense played amazing. I think our o-line fought their ass off at the end when we had to go four-minute and run the ball. I think we did a lot of good things offensively, just not enough consistently enough to where you’re going to put up points against Clemson. I’d say the other thing for the offense, we’ve got to be a little more explosive, which is tough to do with what Clemson did today. They played a very conservative, soft zone, dropped eight a lot. They did a lot of things they haven’t shown to do too much. I think that they did a great job, Clemson did, executing that scheme and making us take what’s there. We have to do that a little bit better. But in terms of do I have a half-and-half feeling, hell no. We just beat Clemson. I'm happy." - Quarterback JT Daniels on if he had a "half-and-half" feeling about beating Clemson despite the offensive struggles.

"Yeah, he's pretty big. We knew going into the game that he was going to be big. We knew we had to do certain things on defense to try to throw him off, not let him read, because I know in the past, sometimes our defense was so predictable at reading our blitzes or our coverage. That just takes credit to how much work we put in in the offseason and into this game also." - Linebacker Nakobe Dean on if he felt Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was rattled during the game.



