They Said It: Fromm, Woerner, Reed preview opening week
JAKE FROMM
On the challenges of opening the season with a conference opponent…
“It is going to be tough. Anytime you play a game here in the SEC it is going to be a tough, physical game. We are just trying to get our bodies and minds ready to go play a tough opponent.”
On if, now that it is game week, it feels weird opening with an SEC opponent on the road…
“It is a little bit different. You don’t have the normal feel of practicing, going to the stadium and playing in front of a home crowd. It is what it is, this is what we signed up for and we are going to go there and play our best game.”
On the advantages of opening with a conference opponent…
“You set the tone early. That is what we want to do as a team. We want to get tested early and be able to set the tone early as a team.”
On how this year’s training camp has been different for him personally…
“More experience. To be able to go through all the different scenarios we have during camp, to understand the grind of it, to understand how to take care of my body is a big one. Learning how to take care of my arm has been a big one to be able to sustain throughout camp. It really has been a good opportunity for me to be able to reach out and help the younger guys, too.”
CHARLIE WOERNER
On who will catch the ball this year…
"For me, I’ve just been trying to do what I’ve done the entire time I’ve been here and that’s work hard and be a selfless player while I try to help the other guys. I think we’re going to have a great receiving group and tight end group this year.”
On how special it is to play four years at Georgia, being from the state of Georgia…
"I’m from just an hour up the road in Rabun County, Georgia, so it’s awesome to play for your hometown team. It’s meant a lot to me and my time here. Now, being a senior, it’s really special."
On how valuable he thinks he can be, given his experience as receiver…
"I’ve really tried to be there for the young players as much as possible throughout this whole training process. So, I’m super excited for this game, to bring some older experience, and to show some of these younger guys the emotions of what it’s like to play a DI football game.”
On whether playing an SEC game on the road to open is a different feel than past openers...
"Yes and no. We always preach, 'Next game,' and to treat every game like it’s the most important game on the schedule. Being that it is the SEC opener, it’s going to be really hard, but it’s going to be a lot of fun."
JR REED
On the challenge of opening on the road against a SEC team …
“Definitely. When you go against great guys in the SEC you just love it. That is part of the reason that I came here — to go against this great talent week-in and week-out.”
On how much opening against an opponent like Vanderbilt could help the defense for the remainder of the season…
“It is definitely a challenge up front and it is a challenge that we are excited to take on. We will learn from it, move on and get better each week.”
On his description of the level of talent on this team since first arriving
in Athens…
“Really, really high. We have lots of depth and competition for each spot brings the best out of everyone. There is a lot of pressure to get that playing time early, which makes everyone inspired to play at their highest level.”