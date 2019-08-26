On the challenges of opening the season with a conference opponent…



“It is going to be tough. Anytime you play a game here in the SEC it is going to be a tough, physical game. We are just trying to get our bodies and minds ready to go play a tough opponent.”

On if, now that it is game week, it feels weird opening with an SEC opponent on the road…



“It is a little bit different. You don’t have the normal feel of practicing, going to the stadium and playing in front of a home crowd. It is what it is, this is what we signed up for and we are going to go there and play our best game.”

On the advantages of opening with a conference opponent…



“You set the tone early. That is what we want to do as a team. We want to get tested early and be able to set the tone early as a team.”

On how this year’s training camp has been different for him personally…



“More experience. To be able to go through all the different scenarios we have during camp, to understand the grind of it, to understand how to take care of my body is a big one. Learning how to take care of my arm has been a big one to be able to sustain throughout camp. It really has been a good opportunity for me to be able to reach out and help the younger guys, too.”