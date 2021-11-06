They Said It: Bulldogs talk blowout of Missouri

"I think Missouri came into this game, and I think their game plan was to not let us run the ball. They were popping backers and had low safeties, and were trying to stop our run game. When they do that, we’ve got to be explosive to either make them back up or, if they don’t, then that’s how we score points." - Bennett on the offense being able to pick up big chunks through the passing game.

"Arian might be the fastest dude in the country playing football. I think they went (cover) zero there, and it was definitely man to man. We full-slid the protection. I just trusted him to get to a spot, and he got there and finished the play off." - Bennett on his fourth-down touchdown pass to Arian Smith.

"With our offense, you hope to be as good running the ball and throwing the ball. They’ve got to pick their poison. If they go all out to stop one, the other one’s going to bite them. You kind of saw that with Arkansas when they dropped eight every down, and we ran the ball a lot. Here, they tried to stack the box. I think we ended up at the end with 168 yards rushing, but in the first half we weren’t really running the ball that great. It fires me up, and it fires me up that we have guys on the outside, like that ball I threw to Jermaine (Burton), the big one where I underthrew it and he just went up and made a catch. It’s exciting to see. With the protection the o-line gives me, I have time to read it out." - Bennett on if it "fires him up" when teams try to force him to beat them throwing the ball.

"Brod’s done a great job filling in for some guys. He’s a young player, but he’s a freak athlete. I had all kinds of time in the pocket, which makes it so much easier to throw the ball. I don’t think I got touched other than when I ran. It just makes you feel secure knowing those guys aren’t going to give up a lot of sacks." - Bennett on the play of left tackle Broderick Jones and the offensive line as a whole.