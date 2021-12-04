They Said It: Bulldogs react to SEC Championship Game defeat

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV

"They're a really good team, really good players. We move the ball and just mental lapses. When you do that, they make you pay. Several third downs, the two interceptions—you just can't have that versus a team of this caliber. We had it, and they made us pay for it."—Bennett on the biggest challenges in facing Alabama's defense.

"I felt fine. The first one was a bad decision. The second one, I didn't see the safety driving. Like I said, you can't have those two plays against players like this. They made us pay for it."—Bennett on his two interceptions.

Georgia's offense during the SEC Championship Game against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Dec. 4, 2021. Photo by Blayne Gilmer.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

"He's a great player. We knew that coming in. He's very elusive. He runs the offense well. He did a good job keeping his eyes downfield and avoiding our pass rush. I feel like the pass rush and the recovery's got to work hand in hand. Him being able to keep his eyes downfield and make certain throws really helps them."—Dean on the biggest challenge of facing Bryce Young.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer

"I think more than anything, we’ve just got to come together as a team. It’s all about how you respond. I think, you know, me looking at it personally, I think for our team it was a wake-up call. I think we needed one. We got a wake-up call from a really good team. If we get a chance in the playoffs, I feel like that wake-up call will help propel us forward. It’s all about how we respond at this point. To me, that’s the biggest thing."—Salyer on the next step for the team in moving on from this loss.

Linebacker Nolan Smith