They Said It: Bulldogs react to big road win over Auburn

"It was awesome, especially going into the end zone with the student section over there. It was so loud. I think we did a great job, didn’t have any false starts, didn’t have to call any timeouts because of a substitution or anything like that. I think we did a great job during the week repping crowd noise in the indoors, blaring music, and making sure that we communicated well. It helps when our defense is so suffocating, and they can’t really get any momentum on offense and keep the crowd in it." - Bennett on the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"No, we pretty much knew. That’s mainly the coaching staff’s job, what they want to call and what they don’t, depending on who’s in there. It didn’t seem like it mattered to me. We called the same stuff we always call. Ladd (McConkey) freaking played a hell of a game. They brought the safety down on his touchdown. He stepped on his toes, took it deep, and I just let it fly and trusted him. I don’t think the game plan was really any different." -Bennett on if the offense's injuries affected the game-plan.