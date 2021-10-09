They Said It: Bulldogs react to big road win over Auburn
Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV
"It was awesome, especially going into the end zone with the student section over there. It was so loud. I think we did a great job, didn’t have any false starts, didn’t have to call any timeouts because of a substitution or anything like that. I think we did a great job during the week repping crowd noise in the indoors, blaring music, and making sure that we communicated well. It helps when our defense is so suffocating, and they can’t really get any momentum on offense and keep the crowd in it." - Bennett on the environment in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"No, we pretty much knew. That’s mainly the coaching staff’s job, what they want to call and what they don’t, depending on who’s in there. It didn’t seem like it mattered to me. We called the same stuff we always call. Ladd (McConkey) freaking played a hell of a game. They brought the safety down on his touchdown. He stepped on his toes, took it deep, and I just let it fly and trusted him. I don’t think the game plan was really any different." -Bennett on if the offense's injuries affected the game-plan.
Defensive lineman Jordan Davis
"I think we were. We always carry ourselves elite. We never try to get too high or too low on ourselves. I feel like elite is just doing whatever you can to win. There’s definitely some plays that we wish we could have back, definitely some calls we wish we could have taken back. But at the end of the day, if we win, that’s elite in my book. You get one more point than the other team." - Davis on if the defense was "elite" today.
"Honestly, the way we play, we’re always confident in ourselves. We’re always confident in our training. We don’t go in with the big chest and the big head. We always know we have a mission to do, we have a job to do. We complete that mission and we win the game—that’s all the confidence. You’ll see it on the sideline. You see the guys smiling. It’s not really boastful, it’s just more like a quiet storm. That’s how we carry ourselves on defense. We talk with our actions." - Davis on the confidence level of the team.