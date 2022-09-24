They Said It: Bulldogs discuss win over Kent State
Georgia players following their 39-22 win over Kent State:
Stetson Bennett
On the start of the game … “They’re a good football team. I don’t know if we were awake to start, it was a noon kick. I thought we had a great week of practice. I thought we had a good walkthrough before, but for one reason or another — and give them credit, they have a bunch of seniors and they’re a good football team. But an interception, fumble, a dropped punt, you just can’t have those.”
On if they played to the standard of Georgia football… “You can’t turn the ball over three times. We didn't punt, not once. We had over 500 yards of offense; scored 39 points. We had a good day. We just had three turnovers almost consecutively — boom, boom, boom — all in the first half. You can’t have that, but we still scored (26) in the first half. And they’re a good team. Like I said earlier, I don’t know what you guys said about how good they were or what, but they’re good.”
Brock Bowers
On being a part of the run game… “It’s always fun to get the ball wherever you get it. I think just coming out of the backfield, you can just see more stuff and do your thing more. I like it."
On the team taking an early lead in the first minute of the game… “We knew they were a good football team coming into it. It’s never really over, especially that early, so we were just always prepared and just tried to carry on through the game with that same momentum.”
Smael Mondon
If this game will serve as a "wakeup call": "Yeah, I mean, I feel like it is good for us, adversity. You know, (Kent State) might have shown us some things we've never seen before. We'll get more experienced and better as we go along. I feel like the adversity is good for us."