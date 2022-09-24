On the start of the game … “They’re a good football team. I don’t know if we were awake to start, it was a noon kick. I thought we had a great week of practice. I thought we had a good walkthrough before, but for one reason or another — and give them credit, they have a bunch of seniors and they’re a good football team. But an interception, fumble, a dropped punt, you just can’t have those.”

On if they played to the standard of Georgia football… “You can’t turn the ball over three times. We didn't punt, not once. We had over 500 yards of offense; scored 39 points. We had a good day. We just had three turnovers almost consecutively — boom, boom, boom — all in the first half. You can’t have that, but we still scored (26) in the first half. And they’re a good team. Like I said earlier, I don’t know what you guys said about how good they were or what, but they’re good.”