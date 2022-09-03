Stetson Bennett IV

On if that game was one of the best he's ever played: "Yeah, probably. Probably the best one I’ve played, yeah. I’d say probably the offseason, all the work put in with these guys, year three in the offense. Again, having time and having the playmakers outside. I think a combination of a lot of things." On his touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey just before halftime: "It wasn’t smart. I need to not do that, first and goal from the one. But I knew that we had motioned Ladd over there, and obviously we had never hit him. But I knew, started scrambling and I was trying to find him because I knew he was over there somewhere. Then I found him and threw it. But it probably was’t smart. I needed to ground it to him or throw it to Brock or something front side, especially first down and one. Don’t do that, but it did work out."

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during Georgia's 49-3 win over Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Kathryn Skeean.

RB Kenny McIntosh

On the offensive efficiency: "It was real fun. Like you said, in the offseason we had a lot of training and getting to know each other. We had a lot of time to get connected with the players. Lot of young guys, teaching them the way, the standard at Georgia. Just going out there and being able to see the young kids go out there and get their opportunity to shine, it was a lot of fun. You always want to see, especially like your little brothers go out there and compete. I think it was a lot of fun." On his production as a receiver: "It’s real fun. I love catching the ball, not only running the ball, I love catching the ball out of the backfield. I don’t think I’ve ever had a game like that. To answer your question, it was real fun out there just to be able to run with the ball in my hands like a receiver." On being "the man" today: "I just thank God for giving me the opportunity to be in this position and be able to make those plays. I’ve been waiting a long time. I kind of saw how it’s supposed to look. I had great examples, like you said. I think this is RBU, this is RBU. All the great running backs in front of me, watching them, like D’Andre Swift, being able to watch him go out there and just compete at a high level each and every single week. For my time to be here, I just want it to look kind of the same. This is the standard here at Georgia. I just want to uphold the standard for the next guy."

Safety Christopher Smith

On his interception and the similarity to the one against Clemson last year: "It’s kind of the same where I jumped down, but it was a different kind of play formation and stuff like that. I just recognized the formation and they were kind of running screens off it to begin with. Just studying the coordinator and things like that, I knew that a screen and go was possible to come off it. I just read the play, broke on the ball, made a good play for sure." On getting the interception after his horse collar penalty: "Just being a DB period and just the way I am, I have that next play mentality. I definitely got the penalty, but one of our four pillars here is resiliency. When I got back to the sideline, a lot of guys said, ‘You showed resiliency on that.’ I’ve just got a next play mentality, man. You can’t dwell on that. That’s how you make mistakes. I was going like this after the play, that means just keep chopping, man. That’s all I was wanting to do."

Safety Dan Jackson