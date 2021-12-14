The updated Georgia Leaderboard (12/14)

Wilson is one of Georgia's top remaining defensive back targets. The four-star safety from IMG Academy has Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, and Florida State in his top six. Wilson visited Athens for the showdown with Arkansas, greatly enjoying his time in the Classic City. While he's taken other visits throughout the fall, Georgia has been considered the leader now for a while and holds that position heading into Early Signing Day. Wilson is signing at 4:00 on ESPN on Dec. 15.