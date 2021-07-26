The updated Georgia Leaderboard

Welcome to the 2022 prospect leaderboard. This is the place to see which recruits have Georgia among their top schools, and with whom the Bulldogs are fighting to land their top targets.

GEORGIA LEADS

Madden has told UGASports that Georgia, Colorado, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech are his top schools. He also said Georgia has been pushing for him the hardest, and it's safe to say that the Bulldogs are the leaders right now. Madden is planning to silently commit sometime in July before publicly announcing later.

GEORGIA in the TOP TWO