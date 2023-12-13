It’s times like this when head football coaches like Kirby Smart truly earn their paycheck. With 16 players having entered the transfer portal and Georgia still waiting for word on which draft-eligible player may decide to opt out of the Orange Bowl against Florida State, the Bulldogs’ roster certainly figures to have a different look. Let’s take a look at what currently entails:

Will the impact be on Georgia's roster due to transfers for the Orange Bowl? (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Quarterback

Biggest Question: What will Carson Beck do? Beck took part in Saturday’s light workout, and one assumes the junior will be under center against the Seminoles. Beyond that? While there has been speculation that Beck will indeed return, until we hear it from the Jacksonville native himself, nothing is for certain. Others to Watch: Obviously, if Beck does not play, redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton would be the man to get the start against the Seminoles.

Offensive Line

Biggest Question: Will Amarius Mims, who many projects as a first-round pick, sit out? If he does, then the expectation is that Xavier Truss will slide over to right tackle, with Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris assuming the roles at right and left guard, respectively. Others to watch: Chad Lindberg, Joshua Miller, and Monroe Freeling figure to be the top three off the bench.

Running Back

Biggest Question: Fortunately for Smart, there don’t seem to be any questions. Senior Kendall Milton has said that he plans on playing in the game, so that’s good news for Smart. Fellow running back Daijun Edwards is expected to as well. Others to Watch: Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson, and Cash Jones are good to go and should see their share of opportunities.

Tight End

Biggest Question: What will Brock Bowers’ status be? At first glance, there is absolutely nothing for Bowers to prove. He’ll leave Georgia as the most storied tight-end in school history and a sure-fire top-10 pick in April’s NFL Draft. However, Bowers’ love for the Bulldogs should be noted. While one has to believe his advisors would not have him risk further injury, Bowers is one of those rare individuals who loves to compete with his teammates more than anything. Players to Watch: If Bowers elects not to play, both Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin III will see their reps for the game increase exponentially.

Wide Receiver

Biggest question: What will Georgia’s receiver depth be like? Mekhi Mews, Jackson Meeks, and Zeed Haynes were not huge contributors in the passing game, but their absence does affect the Bulldogs’ depth. That’s even more true considering Ladd McConkey may not play, plus the fact RaRa Thomas (foot) is unlikely to play. Players to Watch: It could be worse, but players like Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, Arian Smith, and C.J. Smith will have to be the receivers who carry the bulk of the load. Anthony Evans, Tyler Williams, De’Nylon Morrissette, and Cole Speer are other names who could also see increased roles.

Defensive Line

Biggest Question: Will there be any attrition at the position before the team heads to Miami? So far, the only defensive lineman to hit the portal has been Jonathan Jefferson who subsequently signed with SMU. Barring any change, Georgia’s defensive interior should be near full strength for the game. Players to Watch: Look for freshman Jordan Hall, redshirt freshman Christen Miller, and freshman Jamaal Jarrett to get longer looks in bowl practice but perhaps in the game.

Outside Linebacker

Biggest Question: Will the last outside linebacker to leave the room please turn out the lights? With C.J. Madden, Marvin Jones Jr. and Darris Smith hitting the portal, Chaz Chambliss, Damon Wilson, and Sam M’Pemba are the only scholarship outside linebackers on the depth chart. Players to Watch: The good news for Georgia is that the Bulldogs typically just employ one outside linebacker (Jack) on the field at one time. Nevertheless, Gabe Harris started as an outside backer but was subsequently moved to defensive end. He could no doubt return, as could Jalon Walker, who could receive more opportunities as an edge rusher.

Inside Linebacker

Biggest Question: Who will be available? The guess here is that Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm) will not be available, but Smael Mondon should be, despite speculation he’s considering moving on to the NFL. Players to Watch: Freshman C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson will again receive extensive playing time. Otherwise, it will be interesting to see how coaches employ Jalon Walker, while freshman Troy Bowles could see an uptick in opportunities with Xavian Sorey currently in the portal.

Safety/Star

Biggest Question: Fortunately, both positions appear status quo. As far as we know, both Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard will be taking part, which is good news considering the Bulldogs do not exactly have a ton of experience behind them at either position. Players to Watch: Freshman Joenel Aguero and Justyn Rhett, along with David Daniel-Sisavanh and Jacorey Thomas should receive looks.

Cornerback

Biggest Question: Will there be any further attrition? Nyland Green is in the portal, and speculation is that Julian Humphrey could be considering a similar move. Thus far, there’s been no word. There’s also been no indication from junior Kamari Lassiter regarding any decision to opt out and focus on the NFL. Players to Watch: Freshman A.J. Harris is one to watch. With Green gone, Harris should be the top backup to Lassiter. If Lassiter goes, then he could be starting the game. Fellow freshmen Daniel Harris and Chris Peal could also see an uptick, especially if Humphrey is ultimately portal-bound.

Kickers