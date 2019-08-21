Clark may be feeling good, but he is still coming off somewhat of a down year. Following his stellar sophomore campaign in which he registered 41 total stops, including six tackles for loss and two and a half sacks, Clark saw each of those categories decrease last season. He registered 31 total stops, four tackles for loss and only one sack. To some, it may still seem like a solid year for a defensive tackle, but to Clark, it was a drop in performance that he said was a one-time thing.

“I feel like I could teach,” he said. “This is the best feeling I’ve had in my four years here.”

Yet, for senior defensive tackle Tyler Clark, it’s the knowledge he now possesses that rewards him instead of a gaudy stat sheet.

Defensive tackle in the SEC is one of the most grueling, statistically unrewarding positions a college athlete can play. Most games, the defensive tackles face massive interior linemen whom they have to attack on each snap. And what comes of it? They don’t rack up the sacks like an edge. They don’t accrue near the number of tackles as a linebacker. They garner few headlines and even less glory.

“I got in my head and it took me out but I’m going to be back this year,” said Clark.



With Georgia’s offensive line reeling in all of the preseason accolades, the defensive line has fallen into the shadows a bit. When asked if anybody on the defensive line was poised to break out this season, Clark claimed that the entire returning group was.

“Oh, yeah definitely,” Clark said. “Me, Julian (Rochester), really everybody coming back. We’re ready.”

The returning veterans will be joined by new faces. Freshman Travon Walker has caught the eyes of both Clark and head coach Kirby Smart. Smart has previously stated that Walker was the freshman vying for the most playing time along that defensive line. But even with that praise from Smart, Walker and the other freshmen are still dealing with some of the growing pains that learning a new playbook entails.

“The freshmen are all brand new, so they're a little overwhelmed,” Smart said. “They're not out there knowing everything to do. They're still playing with a little, “Uhh, I'm not real sure about this," because they were not here midyear.”

That’s where Clark comes in. This being his fourth and final year in Athens, and having played in every game but one in the three years prior, Clark knows a thing or two about Georgia football, and has passed it onto those who haven’t yet had the opportunity to experience it first hand.

“It gets a little overwhelming with all the plays,” Clark said. “Once you learn the plays, you'll be fine. You'll be smooth. I just tell them every day just don't give up. Don't get down on yourselves about your mistakes. Just keep going and don't look back.”

Clark looks to carry his leadership role throughout the season but must start by being the guy against Vanderbilt.