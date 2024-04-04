Arian Smith has certainly flashed during his Georgia career.

Although various injuries slowed his progress during his early years, Bulldog fans have seen what the former track star can do when he gets the ball in his hands.

His speed makes him a touchdown waiting to happen. Unfortunately, at least so far, consistency hasn’t been his forte.

Last year’s season, which saw him grab eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, represented his most productive season. In 2022, Smith caught seven passes for 198 yards, but only scored one time.

After electing to return for one more season, many assume that Smith may never become the consistent, big-play receiver he was predicted to be.

Head coach Kirby Smart, however, still has hope that Smith will.

“I think we've made a concerted effort to spend more time on developing Arian,” Smart said. “I think when he decided to come back, I said, 'Look, I want there to be a purpose with you coming back. Like, where are the areas of growth?'”

While Smith has worked hard to be a more physical receiver, there are other areas Smart knows he can improve.

Becoming a better, more efficient route runner is one.

“He's had some plays,” Smart said. “But I think he'd be the first to tell you there are some he wished he had back—intermediate routes and deep routes—and he's had some big plays. I'm pleased with where Arian is. I hope he keeps getting better and keeps growing and trying to be an explosive playmaker for us."

Teammate Dominic Lovett has only played with Smith one season since transferring from Missouri.

But he too, has noticed a change.

“Probably his overall demeanor. I’m not saying that from a negative standpoint, but I’m seeing more swag on the field,” Lovett said. “He’s the bright light in the room, always uplifting, always in a good mood ready to go, ready to practice. He’s like the sparkplug in the room. He’s taken on a leadership role. That’s probably the main thing.”

Smart said lessons learned by Smith due to his willingness to compete on special teams where he’s one of the top gunners on punt coverage will help him become a better receiver.

At least that’s the hope.

“We've done some things during special team period. He's been a really dominant special teams player, and he knows that. He loves that. He embraces that,” Smart said. “That's where he made his first name as being a dominant special teams player. So, we've taken some of those times that he's invested four years in special teams work, and we've allowed him to really grow as a wideout. I think it's helped him do that.”