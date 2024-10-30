Advertisement

Hunting season: Bulldog edge rushers picking up the pace

Hunting season: Bulldog edge rushers picking up the pace

With five games left in the regular season, Georgia's edge rushers seem to be doing more hunting than last year.

 • Anthony Dasher
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns

Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.

 • Jason Butt
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Snap Count: Mid-Season Report

Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.

 • Trent Smallwood
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest

Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.

 • Jed May
Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.

 • Lance McCurley

Published Oct 30, 2024
The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff
With just over a month until Early Signing Day, Georgia's recruiting class is rounding into form.

The Bulldogs have 24 commitments so far in the 2025 class. They rank fourth in the nation, trailing Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU.

But there is still plenty of work left to be done. UGASports takes a look at where Georgia can still add to its top five class.

