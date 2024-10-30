The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class

in other news
Hunting season: Bulldog edge rushers picking up the pace
With five games left in the regular season, Georgia's edge rushers seem to be doing more hunting than last year.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns
Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest
Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.
Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn
Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.
With just over a month until Early Signing Day, Georgia's recruiting class is rounding into form.
The Bulldogs have 24 commitments so far in the 2025 class. They rank fourth in the nation, trailing Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU.
But there is still plenty of work left to be done. UGASports takes a look at where Georgia can still add to its top five class.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S