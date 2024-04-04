Dan Jackson knew there would be no guarantees when he decided to come back for another year.

However, the decision was an easy one to make.

“I just love winning, to be honest with you. We didn’t finish like we wanted; I’ve got another opportunity,” Jackson said. “I just felt it was the best opportunity for me.”

From an experience standpoint, the Bulldogs are glad he did.

Georgia is young in the secondary, including at safety, where only Malaki Starks and David Daniel-Sisavanh have been around as long as Jackson.

Actually, Jackson has the most tenure, having been around since 2019 after walking onto the program out of North Hall High in Gainesville.

For those wondering, Jackson is still technically a walk-on, despite playing in 33 games, including starting of those, over his career.

In this era of NIL, Jackson acknowledged earlier this week that between NIL and Classic City Collective, he’s able to have his school paid for.

He plays a big role on the team. Jackson is also healthy.

Now two years removed from the foot injury that cost him the final eight games of 2022, making up for that lost season is another reason Jackson decided to come back and give it another go.

The way he sees it, there’s still more he can give.

“Being thrown in the fire a little bit really helped my game, but what helps so much is the way you’re developed here. Whether you’re a 1, 2, or 3, 4—especially in the spring—you’re getting reps,” Jackson said. “That first spring I got really helped me tremendously. Coach (Kirby) Smart always talks about, how we might be different from other schools in how we pride ourselves. If you’re on the field, you’re a starter. Just having that mindset is what helped me out.”

Competition at safety has been keen.

“We’re not really worried about a depth chart right now. We’re all just trying to be the best we can as a group and just work on communicating with each other,” Jackson said. “Somebody might not know a call yet; we’re all trying to learn now. That’s what spring is for.”

There’s also a sense of newness that’s keeping Jackson on his toes.

Along with new position coach Travaris Robinson, there are new teammates such as talented KJ Bolden.

“Coach T Rob brings the juice every day,” Jackson said. “Whether it’s the film room or practice, he’s an easy guy to follow.”

Being around players like Bolden, despite the potential of the precocious freshmen taking away snaps, has also been fun.

“He’s a great player, a great friend of mine, and I’m just lucky to get to know him and be in the room with him,” Jackson said. “I just try to get across the point, just keep your head down and stay hungry.

“I think he’s shown all of us so far—actually all of the newcomers have—that they’re ready to work and they can contribute.”

Meanwhile, Jackson said he’ll continue to grow right along with them.

“I'm just like anybody else. I’m still learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career,” he said. “But I’m just happy to still be back out there, and happy to be healthy.”