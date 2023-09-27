Before Georgia's game against UAB, Kirby Smart spoke with Warren Brinson.

With Mykel Williams out for the game, Brinson had a bigger role on hand against the Blazers. Smart relayed a simple message to his senior defensive lineman.

"I just told him, 'Hey man, you earned this. Go enjoy it,'" Smart said after the game.

Smart has seen Brinson develop into a quality player on the defensive line. He told reporters after the UAB game that Brinson's work ethic has improved dramatically over his four years in Athens.

On Monday, Smart went more in-depth on Brinson's growth as a player.

"He's trained behind some really good football players that are gone," Smart said. "He's developed. He's gotten tougher. He's gotten more physical, stronger, more disciplined. He's improved. When he plays within the scheme of things, he's pretty athletic and twitchy. But he has to do that first and play hard. Play more snaps, he's got to play more snaps than he's ever played, so that's important."

Brinson has played in each of Georgia's four games so far this season. He has recorded five total tackles and one sack to this point.

The four in 2023 bring Brinson up to 38 total games he's played as a Bulldog. That's a lot of football in red and black.

"He’s grown a lot," fellow defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said. "Just maturing and doing the things that’s asked of him by the coaches. Being as athletic as he is, and knowing the scheme inside and out, he’s growing a lot. He’s definitely a big asset to the D-line."

Much has been made about Georgia not having a game-wrecking presence up front, a la Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis. That has mostly proven to be true through the early part of the 2023 season.

But Brinson has those plays where he flashes that extreme potential. His teammates know what kind of weapon he can be when he gets going.

“Warren’s a guy that definitely, when he locks in, he can probably be the best version of himself and probably the best D-tackle there is in the country when he’s locked in and doing his right stuff and bringing that mindset," linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. "When he can be consistent in that, I think Warren can be real dangerous.”