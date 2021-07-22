The nations No. 1 running back, Branson Robinson, commits to UGA

The nation's No. 1 overall running back prospect, Branson Robinson, has officially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Robinson had a top-five that included Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU. Robinson made official visits to Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee before ultimately deciding that Athens was his school of choice.

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee added yet another talented prospect to the running back room in Athens.

McGee has landed the nation's top running back for the second time since joining Georgia’s staff. The last No. 1 running back McGee landed was current Georgia starter Zamir White in 2018.

Like White, Robinson is a physically imposing, downhill runner whom many analysts and pundits have compared to Nick Chubb. The raw strength, the size, and the running ability immediately bring to mind the former Georgia Bulldog legend, but now Robinson will have an opportunity to forge his own path and legacy in Athens.

Robinson will join fellow Georgia RB commit Jordan Bryant-James, 5-star QB commit Gunner Stockton, and WR commit De’Nylon Morrissette in a talented group of Class of 2022 offensive weapons who are out recruiting for the Bulldogs.

The addition of Robinson bumps the number of Georgia commitments in the Class of 2022 to twelve. Robinson is the third five-star, joining Gunner Stockton and Tyre West. Eleven of Georgia’s twelve commitments in the class are four-star prospects or above. Ranking No. 16 overall in the Rivals player rankings, Robinson is the highest-ranked Georgia commit in the Class of 2022.



