Here is the Dec. 17 edition of The Transfer Portal Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Former five-star enters portal

Out of high school, Georgia recruited cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe fairly hard. Now that the former five-star recruit has entered the transfer portal, perhaps the Bulldogs do so again.

Georgia has a need at cornerback with Julian Humphrey opting to transfer before the SEC Championship against Texas. Mbakwe would fill a need a have a chance to start on day one of the 2025 season.