Lane Pearson had his "mind blown" before choosing Georgia

New Georgia transfer commit Lane Pearson has been playing baseball for a long time, 14 years to be exact.

But never in his life had he sat through a conversation like the one with Bulldog head coach Wes Johnson during a recent visit.

“I was pretty mind-blown,” Pearson said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “I just got introduced to a whole new level of the game, which is super exciting for me.

"He didn't just tell me that he was going to make me better. He gave me very specific reasons and things to make me better. A lot of coaches will promise to make you better without actually having a plan to do so. He had already watched all of my film and was already very familiar with the way I deliver the ball, and he already had corrections planned out.”

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound righthander comes to Athens with plenty of tools.

Along with a four-seam fastball and sinker that touches 95 mph, Pearson throws a cutter and changeup along with what he describes as “12-6/slider.”

“I can kind of manipulate it, depending on what I’m trying to do. I can make it do different things,” said Pearson. “I'm trying to work on some metrical things with that. I've never had access to the Trackman before, so it's pretty interesting getting to use it, and especially getting to use it with someone as smart as Coach Johnson. I think the more I get around the technology and have the right minds around me, I can sharpen up some pitch shapes.”

The 24-year-old Virginia native started 14 games last season for West Georgia, going 5-5 with a 4:02 ERA.

In 80.2 innings, Pearson allowed 81 hits with 24 walks and 86 strikeouts. He allowed just six home runs with opponents hitting .255 against him. 64Analytics.com ranks him as the 130th player in the portal.

Pearson, who said he was contacted by numerous Power 4 programs, has shown he can dominate a game.

Earlier this year, he threw a nine-inning two-hitter against Florida Gulf Coast with zero walks and nine strikeouts. He also struck out 13 in a win over Eastern Kentucky.

Pearson said he’s ready to help the Bulldogs any way he can.

“I've thrown a lot out of the bullpen. I've started, I've closed; I've been a long reliever, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I'm willing to pitch in any situation, and I'm equipped to do so.”

Pearson, who will continue working on his Master’s Degree once he arrives in Athens, isn’t taking the summer off as he prepares to continue his career in Red and Black.

He’s currently training at Pinnacle Prospects, a noted training facility in Marietta.

"I've always had dreams of playing in the SEC. I've worked hard for a very long time for this opportunity, and hopefully, to continue my career afterwards. I've been at it since I was 10 years old, just literally dreaming of the opportunity of this,” he said. “It's pretty surreal, it's still setting in, but I know I can play at this level. It’s just exciting.”