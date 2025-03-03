The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Stayin' alive

Here is the March 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Still alive

Believe it or not but Georgia's chances at the NCAA Tournament are very much alive.

While it was in the midst of a 3-9 stretch, not too many people could have believed this was possible. But after wins against Florida and Texas, Georgia is in position to sneak into the big dance thanks to a strong strength of schedule and a loaded SEC.

Georgia's win over Texas helps a ton, considering it led wire to wire and finished the job convincingly 83-67. Georgia now ranks No. 33 in the NET rankings but is Joe Lunardi's first team out in his latest tournament projection.

Part of the reason for the late-season turnaround has been due to protecting the ball better. Against Texas, Georgia was much better with the basketball.

“We come on the road and have 10 turnovers as opposed to some of these games early on when it's hovering around 20 and even mid-20s in a couple of those games,” head coach Mike White said. “It's just been our Achilles heel. When you go on the road and you have 10 turnovers, it just gives you a chance just to set your defense, to attack the offensive glass. If you’ve got 20 turnovers in this game, you're almost playing with a conscience offensively. You're playing on your heels.”

Georgia has games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt remaining. Win those two, and the Bulldogs will be in a great position heading into the SEC Tournament.

Walk-off win

The Georgia baseball team completed a thrilling weekend with a walk-off win over Florida Gulf Coast.

Ryan Black hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 win.

“We're gritty; we battle through adversity,” Black said. “We face adversity all the time. We come in every day, we put our heads down, and we just go to work every day.”

This win completed a four-game sweep for the Bulldogs, with the team improving to 13-1 for the season.

