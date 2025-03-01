Georgia overcomes six-run deficit in extra innings thriller

Wes Johnson challenged his team following Friday night’s come-from-behind win to play “clean” baseball. And that’s what the Bulldogs did for a game, jumping on Florida Gulf Coast with a Robbie Burnett first-inning home run in the first of two games Saturday.

However, a similar story to Friday played out in the final game as Georgia pulled out a 9-8 extra-innings win.

A one-inning start from Alton Davis saw Georgia fall behind 6-0 early, as the junior left-hander allowed four hits and gave up two walks in 37 pitches.

While trailing early was nothing new for the Bulldogs, they only had seven innings to attempt and mount another comeback. Georgia got two runs back in the third inning via the first of two Ryland Zaborowski home runs before a Slate Alford double-scored Kolby Branch.

Then in the fifth, a Tre Phelps triple scored two more runs for Georgia. The second Zaborowski home run, this time a two-run shot, set up the tying home run in the seventh.

With a runner already on base and Georgia trailing by just two runs in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore left fielder Tre Phelps hit the game-tying two-run homer that sent the Bulldogs to extra innings.

“I think Tre’s now getting back to just enjoying playing baseball and he slowed the game back down there,” Johnson said. “I think early, you know, there's so much hype on him and players, you know, they forget they’re 19, 20-year-old human beings. That's a lot of pressure that gets put on to him. And now he's learned how to deal with it.”

After a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, the Bulldogs brought in former VCU transfer Brian Curley from the bullpen. The stage was set for them to win in the bottom of the tenth.

With two outs, Daniel Jackson drew a walk, passing the baton to Slate Alford to bring the Bulldogs home. Alford hit the game-winning single into the outfield.

After pulling Davis following his sole inning, Georgia again turned to their bullpen in the win, using Brian Zeldin, DJ Radtke, Collin Caldwell, Davis Chastain, and Curley in relief.

Aside from Zeldin, who pitched three innings (four hits, two runs, five strikeouts), no other reliever allowed a run.