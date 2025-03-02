The buzz is starting for five-star freshman Elijah Griffin

It’s an annual rite of spring. Which freshmen players are creating the most buzz?

If you believe former Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson, it’s fellow Savannahian Elijah Griffin who is creating an early stir.

Brinson made the comments during last week’s NFL Combine when asked about the Bulldogs’ defensive line for the upcoming campaign.

“I think someone that people aren't seeing coming is Elijah Griffin,” Brinson said. “I've known Elijah since eighth grade … look out. You look out.”

If Brinson’s estimation is correct, the former Rivalas Five-Star prospect could have an early impact for the Bulldogs, who figure to have plenty of opportunity for playing time on the interior defensive line with Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins moving on to the NFL.

Griffin was one of the pearls in Kirby Smart’s incoming freshman class. The former Savannah Christian standout was not only ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman by Rivals but also tabbed the fourth-best player in the nation. Griffin was the No. 1 player in the prospect-heavy state of Georgia.