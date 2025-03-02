The buzz is starting for five-star freshman Elijah Griffin

It’s an annual rite of spring. Which freshmen players are creating the most buzz?
If you believe former Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson, it’s fellow Savannahian Elijah Griffin who is creating an early stir.
Brinson made the comments during last week’s NFL Combine when asked about the Bulldogs’ defensive line for the upcoming campaign.
“I think someone that people aren't seeing coming is Elijah Griffin,” Brinson said. “I've known Elijah since eighth grade … look out. You look out.”
If Brinson’s estimation is correct, the former Rivalas Five-Star prospect could have an early impact for the Bulldogs, who figure to have plenty of opportunity for playing time on the interior defensive line with Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins moving on to the NFL.
Griffin was one of the pearls in Kirby Smart’s incoming freshman class. The former Savannah Christian standout was not only ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman by Rivals but also tabbed the fourth-best player in the nation. Griffin was the No. 1 player in the prospect-heavy state of Georgia.
“Our coaches have said that he's one of the best defensive line prospects they've ever seen coming out of high school,” Brinson said. “From what I'm hearing about him in the weight room and what he's doing up there right now, it's matching the five-star.”
While such glowing comments will undoubtedly whet the appetite of football-hungry Bulldog fans, Brinson noted a couple of returning players who will need to play big roles.
One is Christen Miller, who Brinson said, “Is a great player, man. He’s got the twitch and explosiveness to be one of the best.”
The other is Jordan Hall, whose 2024 season was hampered due to a pair of stress fractures in each leg.
Per Brinson, he’s now looking like the player most predicted he would be.
“He had a down year just due to some injuries, but Jordan Hall is a tough guy,” Brinson said. “He's one of the vocal leaders on the team right now.”
Georgia’s first day of spring practice is set for March 11, with the G-Day scrimmage scheduled for April 12.