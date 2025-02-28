The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Starks' versatility huge for NFL scouts

Here is the Feb. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Starks' versatility

Throughout his career at Georgia, safety Malaki Starks played a number of positions in Georgia's secondary.

NFL teams told Starks they love this about his game as they are looking at him at a variety of spots on the playing field.

“I think it just really helped. I think I'm really comfortable in the slot, just having that experience, just being able to learn the defense,” Starks said. “Everyone talks about being that chess piece. Versatility and some of the art in this, being able to kind of show where you want to go, rather than just kind of stuck in one spot where you can do things. I think it helps. It creates value, not for yourself, but also just for the defense. I think when you're able to plug in different situations, you can bring other people in to play as well, and I think that's a huge part.”

Starks credited the Georgia coaching staff for teaching him how to play multiple positions in the back end. He's looking forward to putting what he learned to good use at the next level.

“It’s my athletic ability, but also just my knowledge. Just really falling in love with the process of learning how to cover, learning how to be a safety, be a slot, be a corner, or be a money linebacker,” Starks said. “I watch a lot of tapes, so just being able to see guys, how they move, what's the tendencies. That’s the knowledge that you get, especially at the University of Georgia.”

Curtis' road ahead

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is set to take visits to Oregon and Georgia in March, and then will return to those campuses for official trips in June. These visits will be vital in determining where Curtis chooses to play college football.

Curtis was previously committed to Georgia before opening his recruitment back up. Both of these visits to Athens will give head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo a chance to get him back in the fold.

"I like my relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. They've been there since Day 1 and I've been talking to them, building up my relationship with them," Curtis recently told Rivals. "Keep building that relationship with them is important because I can definitely see myself there. I've been talking to them on a weekly basis, and when I go up there, they teach me a little bit of the offense each times I go."

