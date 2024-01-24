Here is the Jan. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Montgomery talks UGA visit

Quarterback prospect Ryan Montgomery recently took a pair of visits to SEC schools Georgia and South Carolina. Montgomery had a lot of praise for what head coach Kirby Smart has done with Georgia's program.

“My trip to UGA was great. I got a lot of questions answered there and I feel super good about them and where they stack up. Georgia is the standard in college football and just the way Coach Smart operates his program is super impressive and something I really like and think I’d fit perfectly in.”

Regarding South Carolina, Montgomery said the coaches treated him like royalty.

“It was awesome. Again I was treated as the priority in the 2025 class and that’s how it has been since they have started recruiting me. They have stayed true to their word since day one. Coach (Shane) Beamer and Coach (Dowell) Loggains were with us the entire time. My parents and I really enjoyed our time in Columbia.”

The final rankings

Jed May compiled the final Rivals250 rankings for each of Georgia's 2024 commits and signees. Three players sit at the top of their positions.

"Ellis Robinson is Georgia's highest-ranked signee in the class, checking in at No. 3 overall. That's a rise of five spots from his previous ranking," May wrote. "Robinson is the No. 1 corner in the class, and the top-ranked defensive player, coming in behind receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Dylan Raiola. Inside linebacker Justin Williams also ranks No. 1 at his position. The Texan held steady at No. 11 overall.

"Georgia's third top-ranked positional prospect is KJ Bolden. The Buford High School product is the No. 1 safety and No. 14 overall player after sliding two spots."

Georgia hoops giving fans hope, excitement

With a record of 13-5, Georgia has at least placed itself in the early conversation for a potential NCAA Tournament bid. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in SEC play with their losses coming against top-10 teams Tennessee and Kentucky.

RJ Melendez believes this team has what it takes to reach the prized tournament for the first time since 2015.

“I definitely think this team will be in the tournament,” Melendez said. “We’ve got a lot of potential. A lot of people have seen what happens when we play top teams. There are some things we’re still figuring out, but I definitely think we’re going to be an NCAA team.”

UGASports Live