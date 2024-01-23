One of Mike White’s goals when becoming Georgia’s new basketball coach was not only to revive the program but also to get the Bulldog community excited about what he was trying to do.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game against LSU (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) progress appears to be taking place on both ends.

With a record of 13-5, 3-2 in the SEC, the Bulldogs have at least placed themselves to be in the conversation for a postseason berth at the end of the year.

“When we went on that 10-game streak, it started to hit home a little bit that these guys are super-consistent, the way our guys responded to some of those early losses, how they responded in Tallahassee in game, it showed the resiliency and competitiveness of this group,” head coach Mike White said Tuesday. “I don’t know where this group ends up in the final stretches of this season. We’ve got a ways to go, but I do know this group competes consistently, and it likes to work.”

Georgia is ranked 67th in the latest Pomeroy College Basketball rankings, which applies different mathematical formulas along with strength of schedule to rate the nation’s best team.

Although ranking services like Kenpom.com aren’t used to determine what 68 teams are chosen by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, they do offer excellent insight into what programs like Georgia need to do if it wants to sneak into the Big Dance.

Junior RJ Melendez – who helped Illinois earn back-to-back bids to the NCAAs before transferring to Georgia believes Georgia has a chance.

“I definitely think this team will be in the tournament,” Melendez said. “We’ve got a lot of potential. A lot of people have seen what happens when we play top teams. There are some thing we’re still figuring out but I definitely think we’re going to be an NCAA team.”

White’s more worried about the present, specifically Wednesday’s game against LSU.

“If you win enough good things will happen. But it’s a waste of time for us to talk about it. That’s why we try to have these conversations on the front end, to get them out of the way,” said White, whose focus is solely on LSU. “Let’s focus on how we keep Jordan Wright off the foul line, how do we guard the big fella (Will Baker) in the post and (Jalen) Cook is tremendous at creating his own shots. This is a team that’s 3-2 in the league and we need to have a good practice today.”

But White also likes what he’s seen.

Georgia’s 17-point comeback at Florida State with just over seven minutes to play has been mentioned by White more than once.

Saturday’s rally against Kentucky also bears mentioning when Georgia roared back from 28 down with just eight minutes to left to lose by only nine.

“I think our in-game response kind of speaks for itself, as it did in Tallahassee. Obviously, as a game, it was ugly there for a little bit,” said White, when asked about his team’s resiliency. “But that in-game response is correct. If you look at the big picture with our team, it’s appropriate. We’ve responded after every loss the right way. We had a really good practice yesterday and anticipate another one day.”

Fans are starting to pay attention.

Last week’s home game against Tennessee saw a sellout crowd of 10,523 witness the game, creating an atmosphere White said was the loudest he’s witnessed during his brief time in Athens.

During the offseason, one of the changes to Stegemen – at White’s behest – was to paint the roof of the Coliseum black, and to move the student section closer to the floor.

“I suggested it. However, the credit goes to Jere (UGA president Jere Morehead), to Josh (Athletic Director Josh Brooks), and the administration for being open to it and making it happen. But also, for the openness to some of our fans. Some of our fans had to move seats,” White said. “Not everyone was super excited on the front end, but hopefully as we build this thing and we do our part, one day all of our fans will look back and say I’m excited about it regardless of where I used to sit compared to where I used to sit and where I’m sitting now. But we’re appreciative for their consideration because that’s the loudest I’ve heard Steg when we had Tennessee on the ropes.”

Pregame Notes