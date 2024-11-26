The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'My thoughts are on Georgia Tech'

Here is the Nov,. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart's thoughts are all on Georgia Tech

Ever since head coach Brent Key took over, Georgia Tech has been a team on an upward trajectory. Gone are the laughable moments that became all too familiar with Geoff Collins, and now presents a tough opponent that is essentially playing its Super Bowl against Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart is aware of the challenge the Yellow Jackets present and has put a lot of his focus in ensuring his team is ready for it. He wants the fan base to come energized Friday night, too.

“It was a very physical game last year. It'll be a physical game this year. I'm excited to be at home on a Friday night and looking forward to our crowd impacting this game,” Smart said. “We need them to impact this game because we do have it at home.”

While the Bulldogs clinched an SEC Championship Game spot following the conclusion of last week's games, Smart said his sole focus is on the Yellow Jackets.

“My thoughts are on Georgia Tech. I mean, it's a great honor to be able to play in the SEC Championship game. It is probably one of the greatest events in all sports because the games that you play in are great matchups,” Smart said. “But at this point in time, we don't even know who that is, nor do I care. My concern 100 percent is with Georgia Tech because of what that game means to so many in this state, so many on our team, and what it means to this season and this seniors playing at home. That's the focus.”

Young is back at practice

Wide receiver Colbie Young has been practicing with his Georgia teammates now that the university's Equal Opportunity Office has cleared him to do so, according to his attorney Kim Stephens.

“The EOO at UGA cleared Colbie so he was allowed to return to team activities including practice,” Stephens said in a text to UGASports.com. “We expect and hope that the prosecutors will follow the Title IX offices lead and dismiss the charges against Mr. Young in the very near future.”

Young, however, will not be able to compete in Friday's game against Georgia Tech or in the SEC Championship Game since those come before his Dec. 10 arraignment.

Smart talks Hate Week