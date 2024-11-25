Georgia News and Notes

How Friday night's game with Georgia Tech came to be
Kirby Smart did not remember when he was first broached about moving this year’s game with Georgia Tech to a Friday night.
“I don't remember when I found out. I mean, I don't keep up with time like that,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview the game with the Yellow Jackets (7:30 p.m., ABC). “It was some time last year when it was up for debate. Maybe after the season, or maybe even before the season last year, it was brought to our attention that it was a possibility.”
It seemed like a good idea.
With a Friday night stage, the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets would have eyes from around the country glued on the game.
However, there was just one kicker.
First, Smart wanted to make sure it was not going to interfere with the Georgia High School Association State playoffs.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas. Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, the GHSA was forced to push the playoffs back by a week.
“We checked with Georgia High School (Association), to see if it was going to be a good slot to not conflict with high school playoffs,” Smart said. “So where you say it does, something happened this year with the hurricane, where it pushed everything back, and it made a bigger conflict. Otherwise, this would have been really no issue. But it was checked on first. But I think both teams agreed to do it, and that's kind of how it came about.”
Having the game on Friday also altered Georgia’s normal practice plans.
With the game a day early, Sunday was a typical Monday for the Bulldogs, with Monday’s practice a Tuesday session, typically Georgia’s toughest of the week.
With this being Georgia’s last game on a Friday night since the 1994 against Georgia Tech. Smart said he reached out to some programs during the offseason to see how they handled the short week.
“At this time of the year, you're trying to dial back on contact anyway, because it's the end of the year. Now, you add that to the schedule we've played, the injuries we have, and the turnaround, and it's like a mountain of stuff there to kind of unpack,” Smart said. “We're trying to be smart, but we're also trying to be physical, and Georgia Tech's going to be physical. Since it's going to be one of those really tough physical games, I think to play tough and physical, you got to practice tough and physical.”
Smart challenges Bulldog fans to bring it
With two night games in three weeks, Smart challenged Bulldog fans to make Georgia Tech’s life just as miserable as they did two weeks ago for Tennessee.
“It was a very physical game last year. It'll be a physical game this year. I'm excited to be at home on a Friday night and looking forward to our crowd impacting this game,” Smart said. “We need them to impact this game because we do have it at home.”
Make no mistake, Georgia Tech is all that’s on Smart’s mind. His team’s appearance the following week in the SEC Championship can wait.
“My thoughts are on Georgia Tech. I mean, it's a great honor to be able to play in the SEC Championship game. It is probably one of the greatest events in all sports because the games that you play in are great matchups,” Smart said. “But at this point in time, we don't even know who that is, nor do I care. My concern 100 percent is with Georgia Tech because of what that game means to so many in this state, so many on our team, and what it means to this season and this seniors playing at home. That's the focus.”
Jalon Walker a finalist for Butkus Award
Smart gave linebacker Jalon Walker his flowers after the junior was named a finalist for the prestigious Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
“He's an unbelievable kid, a Christian, who believes in his thoughts and processes. He was raised in a wonderful family where he has a lot of confidence in himself to stand up, talk to the team, command leadership, demand respect, do things the hard way, and set a standard the right way. I mean, he is a great young man,” Smart said. “I would be hard measured to say what his greatest attribute is because it could be his character. It could could be the ability to run, the ability to strike people and be violent and hit and flip a switch on the field. But he's led in all those things. This kid is a very, very special person on and off the field first.”
Walker is fourth on the team in tackles with 46, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while bouncing between inside and outside linebacker.
Other finalists for the award include Clemson’s Barrett Carter, Ole Miss’ Chris Paul, UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, and Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman.
The winner will be named by Dec. 10. Nakobe Dean is the last Bulldog to win the award.
More from Kirby Smart
…Smart had the following update on backup quarterbacks Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi.
“They’re both really good quarterbacks who have gotten better in our system. As you know, Ryan was here in the spring but missed considerable time in the spring with injury,” Smart said. “Rashada didn't get afforded the opportunity in spring, so he's been having to pick it up quickly from being here summer and fall camp. He’s picking all those things up, but they're both doing a great job.”
…Smart was asked what current Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner brought to Georgia when he served as an offensive analyst for the Bulldogs.
“Buster was incredible in terms of insight, ideas, work habits, and recruiting. He recruited really hard while he was here. He was very loyal,” Smart said. “He didn't try to overstep his boundaries, which when you're in that role, sometimes as an analyst, which he was here, you have to be careful because you're trying to assert yourself and prove that you're a good coach. But you don't want to overstep the other coaches.”
…Announcers for Friday’s game on ABC (7:30 p.m.) will be Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George.
…Former Bulldog linebacker EJ Lightsey is in his first season with Georgia Tech. He’s played in seven games with 15 tackles and an interception he’s returned for 21 yards.