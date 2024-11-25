Georgia News and Notes

Kirby Smart did not remember when he was first broached about moving this year’s game with Georgia Tech to a Friday night.

“I don't remember when I found out. I mean, I don't keep up with time like that,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference to preview the game with the Yellow Jackets (7:30 p.m., ABC). “It was some time last year when it was up for debate. Maybe after the season, or maybe even before the season last year, it was brought to our attention that it was a possibility.”

It seemed like a good idea.

With a Friday night stage, the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets would have eyes from around the country glued on the game.

However, there was just one kicker.

First, Smart wanted to make sure it was not going to interfere with the Georgia High School Association State playoffs.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas. Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, the GHSA was forced to push the playoffs back by a week.

“We checked with Georgia High School (Association), to see if it was going to be a good slot to not conflict with high school playoffs,” Smart said. “So where you say it does, something happened this year with the hurricane, where it pushed everything back, and it made a bigger conflict. Otherwise, this would have been really no issue. But it was checked on first. But I think both teams agreed to do it, and that's kind of how it came about.”

Having the game on Friday also altered Georgia’s normal practice plans.

With the game a day early, Sunday was a typical Monday for the Bulldogs, with Monday’s practice a Tuesday session, typically Georgia’s toughest of the week.

With this being Georgia’s last game on a Friday night since the 1994 against Georgia Tech. Smart said he reached out to some programs during the offseason to see how they handled the short week.

“At this time of the year, you're trying to dial back on contact anyway, because it's the end of the year. Now, you add that to the schedule we've played, the injuries we have, and the turnaround, and it's like a mountain of stuff there to kind of unpack,” Smart said. “We're trying to be smart, but we're also trying to be physical, and Georgia Tech's going to be physical. Since it's going to be one of those really tough physical games, I think to play tough and physical, you got to practice tough and physical.”