Kirby Smart updates running back room; other injuries

It appears Georgia’s running game may be getting healthier. At least by a little bit.

Monday, head coach Kirby Smart said both Branson and Roderick Robinson are back practicing and that progress is being made.

Branson Robinson has not played since suffering an MCL injury against Mississippi State, while Roderick Robinson has not played all season since undergoing surgery to repair a turf toe injury.

“We'll know more today, Branson and Rod both have looked good in the last week in terms of picking up their pace, running, cutting,” Smart said. “We're going to progress them today, they're going do more today than they have. They ran, I guess y'all saw them Saturday run. They did more yesterday, we're day by day with those guys. But there's a possibility, so we're excited about them getting back to work.

No doubt.

With Trevor Etienne still out with a rib injury, Georgia had to rely on freshman Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Nate Frazier. Frazier rushed 21 times for 136 yards and scored three touchdowns in Saturday’s 59-21 win over UMass.

In other injury news:

• On defensive lineman Christen Miller (shoulder): “He’s banged up, he didn’t do much yesterday,” Smart said. “I don’t know what he'll be able to do today. Still trying to kind of assess, because we didn't; (Sunday) was more like a Monday. I didn't get to see much yesterday, and we weren't in pads.”

• On wide receivers Dillon Bell (ankle) and Anthony Evans (hamstring): “They’re both there. They did some stuff yesterday,” Smart said. “They went out and worked out. I think both of them are going to be good to go and be able to help us. But we'll see. I'll know a lot more after today's practice.”