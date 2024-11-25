Colbie Young is back to practicing with Georgia

Wide receiver Colbie Young is back practicing with the Georgia football team, a source confirmed to UGASports Monday night.

Georgia Bulldogs on SI was the first to report Young’s return.

Young was suspended by Georgia following his arrest on October 8 on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

However, Young’s accuser recently recanted her story.

Georgia officials had stated that Young cannot rejoin the team until his legal issues are solved. Young has an arraignment hearing set for December 10 at 1:30 p.m.

According to the source, Young will not be able to play in Friday’s game against Georgia Tech, or the SEC Championship on December 7.

Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed recently that Young has been allowed to use the team’s facilities.

"The legal process has gotta play itself out. Look, we want to support Colbie where we can," Smart said recently. "We'll continue to provide him with access to our facilities and support resources we have, whether that's Rankin (Rankin M. Smith Student Center), the training room, mental health, weight room."

He has not played since Georgia’s Week 5 win against Auburn and has missed the past five games. He has not been practicing with the team since Smart announced he had been dismissed from the team.

Young has 11 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on the season