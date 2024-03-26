Here is the March 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'It was all love'

Even though defensive tackle Jeremiah McCloud is committed to Mississippi State, Georgia is turning up the heat to see if it can get him to flip.

On a recent visit to Athens, McCloud said he was impressed with Georgia's practice and that the coaches were happy to see him.

"When I first got to Athens it was all love," McCloud told Rivals. "They treated me with a lot of respect. I watched the practice and seen coach (Kirby) Smart and he said, 'I want to talk to you after everything settles down.' He told me he liked my film and then I proceeded to talk to coach (Tray) Scott and we sat and ate and he said, 'I want you to know that you are my type of guy and I want you to know you have a scholarship from UGA.'

"I was very shocked and happy."

McCloud is the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class, and therefore would be a big get for any program. Even though he's committed to Mississippi State, McCloud noted the significance of being offered by Georgia.

"It means a lot, being offered by UGA," he said. "That’s every kid's dream -- to get offered by Georgia. When you get offered by Georgia it kind of let’s you know that it’s really real, because they're one of the best, maybe the best."

Making a move for Kromah

Since joining the program, running backs coach Josh Crawford has made Ousmane Kromah a priority recruit.

Before, Kromah felt like the Bulldogs were simply recruiting him. With Crawford, it feels much different.

"(Crawford) made it very clear that I was a guy that he really wants," Kromah said. "Basically it’s like he went to Kirby and told him I was the guy that he wanted, 100 percent. I was the running back that he wanted. I fit their play style and I fit in their game plan. It’s kind of an exciting type of vibe. They weren’t on me heavy in the beginning. Now, it’s like full go."

Battling for NIT semifinal berth

Georgia is making the most of its NIT opportunity now that's in the quarterfinals. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will look to continue their season against Ohio State, with the winner earning a trip to the semifinals.

While Georgia struggled through SEC play, it has looked like a much better group in wins over Xavier and Wake Forest.

“That’s about as confident as we’ve looked, both at home or on the road. We had a couple at home like that, but we didn’t maintain that level of confidence,” head coach Mike White said. “I liked how we finished that level of confidence from the foul line down the stretch, because that has hurt us and cost us a couple of games down the stretch this year.”

