Here is the Jan. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

White vying to be an early contributor

Receiver Sacovie White is one of the more intriguing players in Georgia's class of 2024. Joining a talented group of receivers, White will look to make an immediate impact in a room due to his unique skill set.

As a high school senior at Cass High in Cartersville, White caught 91 passes for 1,409 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"I just think they can trust me. I’m going to be a competitor. I’m not worried about the guys coming or anybody that’s there. They know I’m going to come in and compete."

Winning time

The Georgia men's basketball team got back on the winning track by defeating LSU 68-66 thanks to Russel Tchewa's put-back with only 2.3 seconds left to play. Tchewa was fouled on the play and made his free throw to go up by two points.

Still, LSU had a chance to win the game with a three-pointer following a long inbound pass, but shot hit off the rim.

"Whew. My goodness. It was scary. The angle, I was down there in the corner and it was one of the best passes I've ever seen,” head coach Mike White said. “The footwork there in the corner to tightrope the sideline and the 3-point line and get a clean look off, I'm eager to see it on film. It was nerve-wracking to say the least. We're really fortunate. Great execution by those guys."

Also on UGASports

Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann visit linebacker Chase Taylor.

Facility upgrades are already making a major difference for the Georgia baseball team.

