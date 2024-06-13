Here is the June 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Fitting in with Georgia

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson is one of the nation's most sought-after prospects in the recruiting class of 2026. Therefore, it's natural for Georgia to be one of the teams pursuing the talented player.

Atkinson discussed Georgia's recent camp that he attended and what the coaching staff told him.

"It's good, I love my fit with Georgia," Atkinson said. "They're telling me how I can be an inside linebacker on first- and second-down, and on third down go get the quarterback. There's a lot of stuff I can do to help their defense out and Coach (Glenn Schumann) shows a ton of love every time I'm there, so I love it every time I'm there."

Atkinson also discussed his recent NIL deal with Adidas, which is a big deal considering the small number of high school players the company signed.

"It's a blessing to have them and to be one of seven athletes, be one of these seven athletes in the entire country to be signed with Adidas," Atkinson told Rivals. "I'm the only defensive player, so it's good. It's a blessing."

Down to two

Class of 2025 cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. said he is down to Georgia and Miami when it comes to making a decision as to where he will play college football.

"I feel like these are the two schools I could possibly see myself at," Ewald said. "I just need one last impression before I make my decision."

Ewald is planning to commit on June 27, which also happens to be his birthday. Ewald spoke highly of Georgia, especially with his relationship to defensive backs coach Donte Williams.

"It's just the caliber of the program," Ewald said. "My relationship with coach Donte started at his last school (USC) and then he went to Georgia. He is cool, even reminds me of myself in some ways.

Rumors vs. Facts