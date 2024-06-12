ESPN announced Wednesday afternoon that Georgia will host Notre Dame as part of the SEC-ACC Challenge at Stegeman Coliseum.

The game is one of nine contests set for Tuesday, Dec. 3. The other six games will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

This will be the second meeting in three seasons between the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish, who played at State Farm Arena on Dec. 18, 2022, with Georgia taking a 77-62 win.

Georgia also defeated Notre Dame during the 2011-2012 season after dropping the first two matchups in the series during the 1993-94 and 2010-2011 campaigns.

The Bulldogs defeated Florida State in last year's SEC-ACC Challenge, 68-66.

In addition to hosting Notre Dame, Georgia will face Marquette and St. John's on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, respectively, at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas.

The Bulldogs will be led by returning starters Blue Cain, Silars Demary Jr., and Dylan James, but also signed eight newcomers - three freshmen and five transfers.