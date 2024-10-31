The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Florida's improving defense

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Trevor, the receiver
Trevor Etienne has caught 20 passes, which ranks fourth on the roster.
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia vs. Florida
Jim Donnan discusses Georgia vs. Florida and what the Bulldogs can expect in Jacksonville.
Bulldogs find their own meaning in Florida rivalry
Every Georgia player finds their own meaning in this weekend's rivalry matchup with Florida.
The remaining spots in Georgia's recruiting class
UGASports takes a look at where Georgia can still add to its 2025 class.
Bulldogs impressive in exhibition rout of UCF
Although Tuesday’s game against Big 12 member UCF was just an exhibition, there was certainly much to like.
Here is the Oct. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Florida's improving defense
Despite the fact that Florida allowed 41 points to Miami and 33 points to Texas A&M, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the Gators have looked better defensively in recent weeks.
Their scoring defense has certainly improved, with Florida holding Tennessee to 23 points in overtime two weeks ago.
But as it stands, Florida ranks 15th of 16 in total defense in the SEC by giving up 370.9 total yards per game.
“You know, they have tremendous size and they have length. They control the run game at a really high clip, meaning when it's hard to run the ball on people, it's really hard to be successful on third down because it forces you into passing situations, which sometimes get tough. They're tackling better,” Smart said. “They've played, I guess, complementary football is the right word, at a high clip. They've got more tackles for a loss and more turnovers in the last three to four weeks.”
Sites announced for Georgia-Florida games in 2026 and 2027
With construction scheduled for Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium, Georgia and Florida will play at different neutral venues for the 2026 and 2027 games.
It was announced that the 2026 game will be played in Atlanta and the 2027 game will take place in Tampa.
“Yeah, it's been talked about and debated for a long time, for a while since we've known the Jacksonville renovation was going to occur. You know, I think the parties involved did a great job of managing it,” Smart said. “I think Jacksonville did a great job of stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities and I'm excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations. So that'll be unique and maybe we learn from those two experiences.”
Also on UGASports
Georgia players find their own meaning in annual rivalry with the Gators.
Georgia's injury tracker for this week's game against Florida.
Following the future.
Getting closer to game time
