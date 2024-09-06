Here is the Sept. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smith shuts it down

Georgia commit Cortez Smith has shut his recruitment down now that he's made a decision to play for the Bulldogs. Smith spoke to Trent Smallwood and said there is no longer a need to talk to any other programs.

“No. Everything is closed off," Smith said. "I am 100 percent Georgia.”

The Parkview offensive lineman explained why Georgia won out in the end. He said the Bulldogs did numerous things right throughout the process.

"Just a little bit of everything. They specialize in every single person. Everybody gets the same amount of work and the same amount of study time. They just make sure everyone is getting developed the same," Smith said. "I have also been going there since I was a kid so it is kind of like my dream school. So I am kind of just living the dream."

A familiar face

In 2021, Seven Cloud committed to Georgia after a strong sophomore season. Cloud, however, stepped away from football for a while and not much was heard from him.

However, Cloud has returned to the game and has been at Butler Community College in Kansas. Cloud has been impressive on the field and earned a Georgia offer for the second time. Cloud credited the relationship with Tray Scott for why this opportunity exists again.

"He told me he would love to have me back. Just keep my head down and grind and he'll be back to grab me," Cloud said. "That really uplifted me to keep grinding and putting in overtime so I could be back in this spot. He told me he was proud of me and the man I have become and was glad to see me back healthy and working."

