Advertisement

in other news

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?

Is running back Nate Frazier the next elite player in line at RBU? Or are folks jumping the gun a bit early?

Premium content
 • Jason Butt
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits

Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits

Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after a busy week one.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'

Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder bestowed quite the moniker for Kirby Smart.

 • Jason Butt
WATCH: Coach Donnan on Georgia being 1-0

WATCH: Coach Donnan on Georgia being 1-0

Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's 34-3 win over Clemson and discusses what is next for the Bulldogs.

 • Dayne Young
These aren't your father's linebackers at Georgia

These aren't your father's linebackers at Georgia

Kirby Smart explains what he's looking for in an inside linebacker in today's college football.

 • Jed May

in other news

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?

Is running back Nate Frazier the next elite player in line at RBU? Or are folks jumping the gun a bit early?

Premium content
 • Jason Butt
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits

Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits

Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after a busy week one.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'

Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder bestowed quite the moniker for Kirby Smart.

 • Jason Butt
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 5, 2024
Offensive line commit Cortez Smith closes recruitment
circle avatar
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@SmallwoodTrent
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement