The Georgia Bulldogs are now 101-27-3 in season openers. They are also 10-3 in season openers when both the Dawgs and their opponents are ranked. After last Saturday, Georgia is now 44-18-4 all-time against Clemson, including winning eight of the last nine. Georgia has only faced Tennessee Tech twice. Georgia won 67-0 in 1943 and won 38-0 in 2009. In that 2009 game, the Bulldogs held the Golden Eagles to just 55 yards of total offense. The two wins in the series were both by 30 or more points. While Tennessee Tech isn’t ranked, Clemson was when the Bulldogs and Tigers met which led to this impressive stat…

Carson Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week. Beck has completed more than 20 passes in 10 of his 15 career starts. His 361 career completions moves him into ninth place all-time on Georgia’s list. Next stop on the list is his current offensive coordinator.

Georgia Career Passing Leaders Most Completions Most Pass Yards 6 - Matthew Stafford (564) 6 - Matthew Stafford (7,731) 7 - Quincy Carter (483) 7 - Quincy Carter (6,447) 8 - Mike Bobo (445) 8 - Mike Bobo (6,334) 9 - Carson Beck (361) 9 - Zeke Bratkowski (4,836) 10 - Zeke Bratkowski (360) 10 - Carson Beck (4,705)

Georgia completed a pass to nine different players against Clemson. Here Is how the receptions were divided up by quarters last week…

Receptions by Quarter vs Clemson 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Arian Smith 2 0 1 2 Dillon Bell 2 2 0 0 Dominic Lovett 1 1 1 0 London Humprheys 0 0 1 1 Lawson Luckie 0 2 0 0 Colbie Young 0 1 1 0 Cash Jones 0 2 0 0 Branson Robinson 1 1 0 0 Nate Frazier 0 0 1 0

While transfer Colbie Young scored the first touchdown for Georgia, freshman running back Nate Frazier had the first score from the ground. Here are the players who scored the first touchdowns in the season opener under Kirby Smart.

Georgia's Season Opener Touchdown Firsts Under Kirby Smart *** Only TD of the game was a Christopher Smith pick six First Rushing Touchdown First Receiving Touchdown 2016 vs North Carolina Nick Chubb (2 yards) Isaiah McKenzie (17 yards) 2017 vs Appalachian State Nick Chubb (1 yard) Javon Wims (34 yards) 2018 vs Austin Peay D'Andre Swift (8 yards) Riley Ridley (10 yards) 2019 at Vanderbilt James Cook (18 yards) Demetris Robertson (3 yards) 2020 at Arkansas Zamir White (6 yards) George Pickens (19 yards) 2021 vs Clemson Did not have one *** Did not have one *** 2022 vs Oregon Ladd McConkey (9 yards) Ladd McConkey (4 yards) 2023 vs UT Martin Brock Bowers (3 yards) Mekhi Mews (54 yards) 2024 vs Clemson Nate Frazier (1 yard) Colbie Young (7 yards)

Frazier’s touchdown was exciting for Georgia fans, but his 40-yard run got them going as well. The 40-yard run was the fourth-longest run by a true freshman in the nation last week.

Longest Rushes in 2024 by True Freshmen Team Opponent Yards Isaac Brown Louisville Austin Peay 77 Duke Watson Louisville Austin Peay 58 Wayshawn Parker Washington State Portland State 54 Nate Frazier Georgia Clemson 40 Ahmad Hardy Louisiana Monroe Jackson State 39

Malaki Starks showed why he was an All-American last season and why most pundits think he will be a first round pick next year. Once again, he leapt and made a spectacular interception in the fourth quarter. It reminded fans of the one he caught two years earlier in the season-opener against Oregon. Saturday’s was his sixth career pick. Where does that number rank among players with the most interceptions by a Bulldog in the Smart era (2016 to present)?

Georgia Interception Leaders Under Kirby Smart Interceptions Under Kirby Smart Career Interceptions Richard LeCounte III 8 8 Dominick Sanders 7 16 DeAndre Baker 7 7 Christopher Smith II 6 6 Malaki Starks 6 6

Overall, the three points scored by Clemson was tied for the fewest it has ever had in 214 games while Dabo Swinney has been head coach. The other game with just three points was the Georgia meeting back in 2021. Georgia has held an opponent to zero to nine points in 29.7 percent of games in the Smart era. In that same era, the Bulldogs have never scored in single digits. Here is a breakdown of scoring since 2016.

Georgia and its Opponent Point Totals From 2016 to Present *** 111 total games Georgia Opponents 50+ points scored 15 games (15-0) 0 games 40-49 points scored 29 games (29-0) 7 games 30-39 points scored 27 games (26-1) 5 games 20-29 points scored 28 games (20-8) 28 games 10-19 points scored 12 games (5-7) 38 games 0-9 points scored 0 games 33 games

Speaking of three points, Peyton Woodring connected on his career-long field goal in the second quarter. This one went for 55 yards. It is tied for the 11th longest field goal made in Georgia history, and tied for the longest under Smart's tenure.