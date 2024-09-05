Advertisement

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?

Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?

Is running back Nate Frazier the next elite player in line at RBU? Or are folks jumping the gun a bit early?

 • Jason Butt
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits

Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits

Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after a busy week one.

 • Adam Gorney
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'

Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder bestowed quite the moniker for Kirby Smart.

 • Jason Butt
WATCH: Coach Donnan on Georgia being 1-0

WATCH: Coach Donnan on Georgia being 1-0

Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's 34-3 win over Clemson and discusses what is next for the Bulldogs.

 • Dayne Young
These aren't your father's linebackers at Georgia

These aren't your father's linebackers at Georgia

Kirby Smart explains what he's looking for in an inside linebacker in today's college football.

 • Jed May

Premium content
External content
Published Sep 5, 2024
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
Dave McMahon  •  UGASports
The Georgia Bulldogs are now 101-27-3 in season openers. They are also 10-3 in season openers when both the Dawgs and their opponents are ranked. After last Saturday, Georgia is now 44-18-4 all-time against Clemson, including winning eight of the last nine.

Georgia has only faced Tennessee Tech twice. Georgia won 67-0 in 1943 and won 38-0 in 2009. In that 2009 game, the Bulldogs held the Golden Eagles to just 55 yards of total offense.

The two wins in the series were both by 30 or more points. While Tennessee Tech isn’t ranked, Clemson was when the Bulldogs and Tigers met which led to this impressive stat…

Carson Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week. Beck has completed more than 20 passes in 10 of his 15 career starts. His 361 career completions moves him into ninth place all-time on Georgia’s list. Next stop on the list is his current offensive coordinator.

Georgia Career Passing Leaders
Most CompletionsMost Pass Yards

6 - Matthew Stafford (564)

6 - Matthew Stafford (7,731)

7 - Quincy Carter (483)

7 - Quincy Carter (6,447)

8 - Mike Bobo (445)

8 - Mike Bobo (6,334)

9 - Carson Beck (361)

9 - Zeke Bratkowski (4,836)

10 - Zeke Bratkowski (360)

10 - Carson Beck (4,705)

Georgia completed a pass to nine different players against Clemson. Here Is how the receptions were divided up by quarters last week…

Receptions by Quarter vs Clemson
1st Qtr2nd Qtr3rd Qtr4th Qtr

Arian Smith

2

0

1

2

Dillon Bell

2

2

0

0

Dominic Lovett

1

1

1

0

London Humprheys

0

0

1

1

Lawson Luckie

0

2

0

0

Colbie Young

0

1

1

0

Cash Jones

0

2

0

0

Branson Robinson

1

1

0

0

Nate Frazier

0

0

1

0

While transfer Colbie Young scored the first touchdown for Georgia, freshman running back Nate Frazier had the first score from the ground. Here are the players who scored the first touchdowns in the season opener under Kirby Smart.

Georgia's Season Opener Touchdown Firsts Under Kirby Smart
*** Only TD of the game was a Christopher Smith pick six
First Rushing TouchdownFirst Receiving Touchdown

2016 vs North Carolina

Nick Chubb (2 yards)

Isaiah McKenzie (17 yards)

2017 vs Appalachian State

Nick Chubb (1 yard)

Javon Wims (34 yards)

2018 vs Austin Peay

D'Andre Swift (8 yards)

Riley Ridley (10 yards)

2019 at Vanderbilt

James Cook (18 yards)

Demetris Robertson (3 yards)

2020 at Arkansas

Zamir White (6 yards)

George Pickens (19 yards)

2021 vs Clemson

Did not have one ***

Did not have one ***

2022 vs Oregon

Ladd McConkey (9 yards)

Ladd McConkey (4 yards)

2023 vs UT Martin

Brock Bowers (3 yards)

Mekhi Mews (54 yards)

2024 vs Clemson

Nate Frazier (1 yard)

Colbie Young (7 yards)

Frazier’s touchdown was exciting for Georgia fans, but his 40-yard run got them going as well. The 40-yard run was the fourth-longest run by a true freshman in the nation last week.

Longest Rushes in 2024 by True Freshmen
TeamOpponentYards

Isaac Brown

Louisville

Austin Peay

77

Duke Watson

Louisville

Austin Peay

58

Wayshawn Parker

Washington State

Portland State

54

Nate Frazier

Georgia

Clemson

40

Ahmad Hardy

Louisiana Monroe

Jackson State

39

Malaki Starks showed why he was an All-American last season and why most pundits think he will be a first round pick next year. Once again, he leapt and made a spectacular interception in the fourth quarter. It reminded fans of the one he caught two years earlier in the season-opener against Oregon. Saturday’s was his sixth career pick. Where does that number rank among players with the most interceptions by a Bulldog in the Smart era (2016 to present)?

Georgia Interception Leaders Under Kirby Smart
Interceptions Under Kirby SmartCareer Interceptions

Richard LeCounte III

8

8

Dominick Sanders

7

16

DeAndre Baker

7

7

Christopher Smith II

6

6

Malaki Starks

6

6

Overall, the three points scored by Clemson was tied for the fewest it has ever had in 214 games while Dabo Swinney has been head coach. The other game with just three points was the Georgia meeting back in 2021. Georgia has held an opponent to zero to nine points in 29.7 percent of games in the Smart era. In that same era, the Bulldogs have never scored in single digits. Here is a breakdown of scoring since 2016.

Georgia and its Opponent Point Totals From 2016 to Present
*** 111 total games
Georgia Opponents

50+ points scored

15 games (15-0)

0 games

40-49 points scored

29 games (29-0)

7 games

30-39 points scored

27 games (26-1)

5 games

20-29 points scored

28 games (20-8)

28 games

10-19 points scored

12 games (5-7)

38 games

0-9 points scored

0 games

33 games

Speaking of three points, Peyton Woodring connected on his career-long field goal in the second quarter. This one went for 55 yards. It is tied for the 11th longest field goal made in Georgia history, and tied for the longest under Smart's tenure.

Longest FG Made by a Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart
SeasonOpponentYards

Rodrigo Blankenship

2017

2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma

55

Peyton Woodring

2024

Clemson

55

Rodrigo Blankenship

2018

Vanderbilt

53

Jack Podlesny

2020

2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati

53

Rodrigo Blankenship

2017

2018 CFP Championship vs Alabama

51

Jack Podlesny

2021

Tennessee

51

