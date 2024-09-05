in other news
Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?
Is running back Nate Frazier the next elite player in line at RBU? Or are folks jumping the gun a bit early?
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits
Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after a busy week one.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder bestowed quite the moniker for Kirby Smart.
WATCH: Coach Donnan on Georgia being 1-0
Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's 34-3 win over Clemson and discusses what is next for the Bulldogs.
These aren't your father's linebackers at Georgia
Kirby Smart explains what he's looking for in an inside linebacker in today's college football.
in other news
Good Dawg, Bad Dawg: Is Nate Frazier the next Todd Gurley?
Is running back Nate Frazier the next elite player in line at RBU? Or are folks jumping the gun a bit early?
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More chatter rolls in from Week 1 visits
Rivals has the latest on several Georgia targets after a busy week one.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'The voice of college football'
Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder bestowed quite the moniker for Kirby Smart.
The Georgia Bulldogs are now 101-27-3 in season openers. They are also 10-3 in season openers when both the Dawgs and their opponents are ranked. After last Saturday, Georgia is now 44-18-4 all-time against Clemson, including winning eight of the last nine.
Georgia has only faced Tennessee Tech twice. Georgia won 67-0 in 1943 and won 38-0 in 2009. In that 2009 game, the Bulldogs held the Golden Eagles to just 55 yards of total offense.
The two wins in the series were both by 30 or more points. While Tennessee Tech isn’t ranked, Clemson was when the Bulldogs and Tigers met which led to this impressive stat…
Carson Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 278 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week. Beck has completed more than 20 passes in 10 of his 15 career starts. His 361 career completions moves him into ninth place all-time on Georgia’s list. Next stop on the list is his current offensive coordinator.
Georgia completed a pass to nine different players against Clemson. Here Is how the receptions were divided up by quarters last week…
While transfer Colbie Young scored the first touchdown for Georgia, freshman running back Nate Frazier had the first score from the ground. Here are the players who scored the first touchdowns in the season opener under Kirby Smart.
Frazier’s touchdown was exciting for Georgia fans, but his 40-yard run got them going as well. The 40-yard run was the fourth-longest run by a true freshman in the nation last week.
Malaki Starks showed why he was an All-American last season and why most pundits think he will be a first round pick next year. Once again, he leapt and made a spectacular interception in the fourth quarter. It reminded fans of the one he caught two years earlier in the season-opener against Oregon. Saturday’s was his sixth career pick. Where does that number rank among players with the most interceptions by a Bulldog in the Smart era (2016 to present)?
Overall, the three points scored by Clemson was tied for the fewest it has ever had in 214 games while Dabo Swinney has been head coach. The other game with just three points was the Georgia meeting back in 2021. Georgia has held an opponent to zero to nine points in 29.7 percent of games in the Smart era. In that same era, the Bulldogs have never scored in single digits. Here is a breakdown of scoring since 2016.
Speaking of three points, Peyton Woodring connected on his career-long field goal in the second quarter. This one went for 55 yards. It is tied for the 11th longest field goal made in Georgia history, and tied for the longest under Smart's tenure.
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- OG
- S
- SDE
- S