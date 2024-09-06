Seven Cloud received an offer from Georgia on September 4. But that's only the beginning of his story.

As a member of the high school Class of 2023, Cloud committed to Georgia on January 7, 2021 after a strong sophomore season. But Cloud stepped away from the game that fall, beginning a three-year stint between competitive football games. He decommitted from Georgia in November 2022.

Now Cloud is back in football, playing for Butler Community College in Kansas. After a long road, he is also back on Georgia's radar.

"The journey has been long and hard," Cloud said. "I've faced a lot of adversity and backlash, but I kept my head down and kept grinding."