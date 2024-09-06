Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 6, 2024
Long road puts Seven Cloud back on Georgia's radar
Default Avatar
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Seven Cloud received an offer from Georgia on September 4. But that's only the beginning of his story.

As a member of the high school Class of 2023, Cloud committed to Georgia on January 7, 2021 after a strong sophomore season. But Cloud stepped away from the game that fall, beginning a three-year stint between competitive football games. He decommitted from Georgia in November 2022.

Now Cloud is back in football, playing for Butler Community College in Kansas. After a long road, he is also back on Georgia's radar.

"The journey has been long and hard," Cloud said. "I've faced a lot of adversity and backlash, but I kept my head down and kept grinding."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement