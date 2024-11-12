The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Earnest Greene toughing out injury

Here is the Nov. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Greene's playing through a shoulder injury

Georgia's offensive line has had a rough season for the most part. While the line hasn't performed up to preseason expectations, it's also evident that the group has gone against some talented defensive lines in the SEC.

In particular, left tackle Earnest Greene has been giving it his all up front, and has been playing through a nagging injury. His performance against Ole Miss received a 53.8 total rating.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Greene's season on Monday.

“No. 1, he plays the hardest position in all of football, which is the left tackle position. I think he's done really well. We've rolled some there, and Monroe (Freeling) spells him sometimes. Earnest has been dealing with an injury, a really tough injury to manage. He has burners. He's gotten some stingers and burners over there on his shoulder,” Smart said. “So even last week he was limited in how many reps he could get in practice. He’s frustrated because right now he's trying to improve and get better, and sometimes you can't do that when you can't practice every single day, and you can't go out there and maybe bang and compete like you want to. But for a guy that's played left tackle for really two years in major college football, and he's been part of an offensive line that has done a great job protecting the quarterback over the course of two years.”

No change coming at quarterback

Smart was emphatic when asked if he would demote Carson Beck as Georgia's starting quarterback.

"Absolutely not. We've got a quarterback we've got who's completely competent, capable, and understanding of our system that gives us the best chance to win," Smart said.

Beck, who entered the season among the Heisman Trophy favorites, has not only fallen out of consideration, but has seen his draft stock take a drastic hit. Beck has thrown 12 interceptions in Georgia's past six games.

Smart said he's taking a positive and practical approach with Beck.

"We don't deal in narratives and themes, and what people say, and social media fodder, and what you guys think," Smart said. "We deal in truths, and the truth is what we usually say to them. Like, that's a good decision. That's a poor decision. That's a good drop. That's a bad drop. That's a good protection of the ball. If you're going to take a sack, that's a poor protection of the ball. We deal in truths, and we don't go much past that."

Smart went off on Jake Pope