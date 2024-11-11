Would Kirby Smart change quarterbacks?

Has Georgia head coach Kirby Smart considered a quarterback change?

Smart rebuffed that notion about as bluntly as he could when asked on Monday.

"Absolutely not. We've got a quarterback we've got who's completely competent, capable, and understanding of our system that gives us the best chance to win," Smart said.

Still, there has been reason to doubt Georgia quarterback Carson Beck as of late.

Over his last three games, Beck is completing just over 60 percent of his passes for an average of 223.3 yards per game. Two of those games saw Beck pass for under 200 yards. That same three-game stretch has seen Beck throw just seven interceptions compared to just two touchdowns.

Smart said he and the offensive staff take the approach of "reaffirm what's true" with Beck and other Georgia quarterbacks.

"We don't deal in narratives and themes, and what people say, and social media fodder, and what you guys think," Smart said. "We deal in truths, and the truth is what we usually say to them. Like, that's a good decision. That's a poor decision. That's a good drop. That's a bad drop. That's a good protection of the ball. If you're going to take a sack, that's a poor protection of the ball. We deal in truths, and we don't go much past that."

As for Beck's leadership through this season's adversity, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild said he has done a good job of staying positive.

"Everything's not going to go the way that we want it to, and you got to stay positive," Fairchild said. "You know, you can't mope around. I mean, I don't know what people want him to do, mope around, but you've got to stay positive. I mean, that's the thing is you got to keep going. The wood's got to be chopped. You've got to keep chopping. So, I mean, I'm happy that he's positive. I know our team's happy he's positive. We're looking forward to getting after it this week in practice and just getting better."

One thing is for certain. Georgia will need Beck to break out of his slump in order to achieve its ultimate goal of a national championship.

The next step comes this Saturday night when the Bulldogs host Tennessee (and a strong Volunteer defense) in Athens.