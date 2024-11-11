Kirby Smart with an update on Colbie Young

Colbie Young will remain suspended until the legal process plays out, head coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

The news comes after Young's ex-girlfriend and accusor recanted her story that resulted in the player's arrest on Oct. 8 on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child.

"The legal process has gotta play itself out. Look, we wanna support Kobe where we can," Smart said. "We'll continue to provide him with access to our facilities and support resources we have, whether that's Rankin (Rankin M. Smith Student Center), the training room, mental health, weight room."

Young's arraignment date is set for Dec. 10.

He has not played since Georgia’s Week 5 win against Auburn and has missed the past five games. He has not been practicing with the team since Smart announced he had been dismissed from the team.

Young has 11 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.