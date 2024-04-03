Here is the April 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'Dominant' Dominic

Entering his second season in Georgia's offense, it appears receiver Dominic Lovett is becoming more comfortable with the scheme. In what could be an even more explosive offensive attack in 2024, head coach Kirby Smart singled Lovett out as someone who has been turning heads during spring practice.

Lovett finished the 2023 season with 613 yards and four touchdowns.

“There's been some days that Dom's been really dominant out there," Smart said. "You could say, 'Is that because Tykee (Smith) and Bull (Javon Bullard) aren't out there covering him, so he's making more plays? Or is that just Dom's more comfortable in the offense and he's winning at a higher rate?’”

Lovett wasn't the only receiver Smart highlighted. He noted that Dillon Bell continues to progress in this offense as he enters his third season with the program.

“He’s taken on a lot more of that (Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint), Ladd (McConkey) role of being the guy that’s the workhorse in that group that never complains, is really physical, practices hard, sets a standard for the others,” Smart said. “I think him, RaRa (Thomas), Arian (Smith), Dom, all have taken ownership of that.”

Zollers recaps UGA visit

Georgia was fortunate to host quarterback Matt Zollers on a recent visit with a looming commitment date of April 4 approaching. If Zollers decides to commit to Georgia, it appears he'll be the only player at the position as the coaches have told him they plan to take just one quarterback in the 2025 class.

"They’ve told me many times I am their guy and they don’t want anyone else," Zollers said.

Zollers will announce his commitment on Thursday at 3:00 pm

"I believe I could fit well into the offense because it is dynamic," Zollers said. "It does a little bit of everything and that’s what I feel I bring to the table and I can do a little bit of everything."

Georgia loses in NIT semifinals

It was a surprise for Georgia to have even earned a berth to the NIT. A bigger surprise was for the Bulldogs to reach the NIT semifinals.

However, Georgia's season came to an end following Tuesday night's 84-67 loss to Seton Hall. Seton Hall will play Indiana State in the NIT championship on Thursday.

“It’s disappointing. We were close. We were a game away from competing for a championship,” head coach Mike White said. “It was an emotional locker room. These guys were devastated downstairs. It showed how much they care for one another, it showed how much they intended to play another game.”

With the 2023-24 season over, White said there won't be much time to take off. The transfer portal is open and the Bulldogs will need to hit the ground running on adding veteran players and hoping not too many players from the current roster decide to enter it themselves.

“It’s going to happen very quickly,” White said. “I don’t have a day or time on it, but it will be very soon. Our mindset was on potentially advancing and playing for a championship. But we’ll have those discussions as a staff tomorrow morning.”

