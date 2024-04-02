Four-star QB Matt Zollers recaps UGA visit just days before commitment
Matt Zollers has seen all he needs to see.
The four-star quarterback out of Pennsylvania has seen his recruitment take off this spring. A group of four finalists - Georgia, Missouri, Penn State, and Pitt - have been vying for his commitment ahead of a planned April 4 commitment date.
The Bulldogs secured the last of Zollers' visits. With the clock ticking toward a commitment, Georgia has answered all the questions.
"I really enjoyed my visit back. I really got a chance to see everything Georgia has to offer," Zollers said.
