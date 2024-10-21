The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Defense steps up in win over Texas

in other news
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas
Georgia rolled into Austin and took over the game from the beginning, but do the grades reflect that?
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Texas
Georgia went to Texas and came out a winner vs the top ranked team in the nation - Here are reasons why - BY THE NUMBERS
The Dashboard: Win at Texas ran a gamut of emotions
AUSTIN, Texas – Saturday's win at Texas was thrilling and should be celebrated, but what a gamut of emotions.
Postgame thoughts: Nobody believed in us
Georgia ambushed the Longhorns and upset the previously No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Complete Coverage: A Texas two-step
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside, see all of UGASports' coverage from Saturday's 31-15 win over Texas.
Here is the Oct. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Offense needs to clean up issues
Georgia's defense stepped up in a major way to pull off a 30-15 win over Texas on the road. The offense, however, struggled quite a bit, which led to the Bulldogs only being able to come away with the 15-point victory.
Anthony Dasher noted that if the offense had played better, the margin of victory would have been much greater.
"While there are certainly mistakes the team must clean up – specifically on the offensive side – the fact the defense rose up and played to the standard Smart always talks about was good to see," Dasher wrote. "So was the fact Georgia’s offensive and defensive lines controlled the lines of scrimmage, something we haven’t been able to say very often this year. As for (Carson) Beck, six picks in two games against Alabama and Texas is not a good stat line. But neither were the considerable number of drops, or the final score might have been more impressive."
Defensively, however, the Bulldogs were back to their old selves.
"The Bulldogs not only recorded seven sacks, three by Jalon Walker alone, but Georgia held Texas to just two of 15 on third down and only allowed two passes more than 20 yards," Dasher wrote. "So, despite playing a game with more peaks and valleys than a drive through the Smokey Mountains, Georgia came to Austin and knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation."
Film Don't Lie
Georgia disguises defenses well
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Georgia's defense did a great job of disguising its looks against what as previously a high-octane offense.
Texas was limited to only 259 total yards.
"I wasn't necessarily surprised. I knew they'd be prepared, which they were," Sarkisian said. "They did a nice job of disguising, I'll say that. They held a lot of their two safety shells and then when they got out of that, there were some pressure packages and they were holding that shell even though they were going to poke one high defense. They're well coached. They made it difficult on us to find some explosive plays. We started to find some there in the second half, working the middle of the field a little bit more. But again, we knew they were a really well coached team.
"They've got talented players with talented coaches and it wasn't as if they were going to not come in here ready to go and play at a high level.So when you do that, you have to execute. You've got to execute not only physically, you've got to have a great plan and then when your opportunities come, you've got to try to take advantage of them. We just missed our opportunities in the first half. I thought we took advantage of a few more in the second."
Peach State Power Hour
Also on UGASports
Georgia's Pro Football Focus player grades from Saturday's win over Texas.
All of the important stats following Georgia's victory.
Georgia's defense cut it loose against the Longhorns.
Walker's big night
