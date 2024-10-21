The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Defense steps up in win over Texas

Here is the Oct. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Offense needs to clean up issues

Georgia's defense stepped up in a major way to pull off a 30-15 win over Texas on the road. The offense, however, struggled quite a bit, which led to the Bulldogs only being able to come away with the 15-point victory.

Anthony Dasher noted that if the offense had played better, the margin of victory would have been much greater.

"While there are certainly mistakes the team must clean up – specifically on the offensive side – the fact the defense rose up and played to the standard Smart always talks about was good to see," Dasher wrote. "So was the fact Georgia’s offensive and defensive lines controlled the lines of scrimmage, something we haven’t been able to say very often this year. As for (Carson) Beck, six picks in two games against Alabama and Texas is not a good stat line. But neither were the considerable number of drops, or the final score might have been more impressive."

Defensively, however, the Bulldogs were back to their old selves.

"The Bulldogs not only recorded seven sacks, three by Jalon Walker alone, but Georgia held Texas to just two of 15 on third down and only allowed two passes more than 20 yards," Dasher wrote. "So, despite playing a game with more peaks and valleys than a drive through the Smokey Mountains, Georgia came to Austin and knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation."

Film Don't Lie